First Words from George Clooney About the Problem He Has With His Wife, Amal

George Clooney has spoken for the first time about the problems he faces in his marriage with Amal Clooney. The 63-year-old actor acknowledged that, although his relationship isn't perfect, he has learned to deal with difficulties over time. In a recent interview with The New York Times, he admitted that the key is finding the right person at the right time.

"There's a question of finding the person you need, particularly at a certain age, and from that moment everything is easy," George commented. Although his marriage with Amal has been mostly harmonious, it has also had its challenging moments. He explained that, being older, he has learned to avoid "friction" in his marriage and not let small problems affect him as they used to when he was younger.

| Europa Press, Bezrodnii Oleksii

This mature approach has benefited not only his personal life but also his professional career. Currently, George Clooney is preparing for one of the biggest challenges of his career: his Broadway debut. The actor faces the challenge of starring in and co-writing the theatrical adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck, a film he directed himself.

The play's preview is scheduled for March 12, and the official opening will take place on April 3. He will portray journalist Edward R. Murrow, who confronted Senator Joseph McCarthy during the witch hunts of the 1950s.

This project is especially significant for George Clooney, as it also represents a tribute to his father, Nick Clooney, who was an important journalist.

The actor acknowledged in a press conference that returning to the stage after 40 years is a daunting challenge. However, he is prepared to face this challenge, confident in his experience and the support of his family. Meanwhile, his family is also adapting to their new life in New York, where he will be working on the play until June.

George Clooney Moves to New York

The Clooney family, which includes Amal and their 7-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, temporarily moved to New York to support the actor in this new professional stage. On the program The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Clooney shared that his wife and children are greatly enjoying the city. "Amal and the kids are greatly enjoying the city," he commented, adding that for his wife, New York holds sentimental value.

| Europa Press

Amal Clooney studied at New York University and has visited the city many times. The couple's children, Ella and Alexander, haven't gone to college yet, but they love the city. "They love being here, and we're having a great time," Clooney stated. He wanted to highlight that his work in theater allows him to be with his children, as his performances are at night.

Initially, it was speculated that the children might have stayed in Europe, where the Clooneys have several properties. The family has residences in the French Provence, Lake Como, and the United Kingdom, where they spend summers. However, as the actor confirmed, the children are in Manhattan, where Amal is guiding them in their exploration of the city.

Meanwhile, George Clooney is fully dedicated to rehearsals for his play, and his family is enjoying their new life in New York. The temporary move to the city reflects Amal's unconditional support for her husband and her commitment to his career. The family is united in this new stage, enjoying their time together in the Big Apple.