Gema López Leaves Everyone in Silence with Her Revelation About María José Campanario

Once again, Gema López has managed to leave everyone speechless with one of her shocking revelations. A bomb that, in this case, is directly related to María José Campanario.

This very morning, the collaborators of Espejo Público dedicated part of their broadcast to commenting on and analyzing the latest interactions of the dentist on social media. As they have confirmed, in recent days she has had some "clashes" with several internet users.

According to Gema López and her colleagues, one of her major controversies is directly related to her daughter Julia. At that moment, she read one of the comments from María José Campanario.

"You have no f***ing idea what my daughter is like, so shut your mouth," Jesulín's wife told a user. "Are you going to shut me up?" this anonymous person immediately asked her.

"Maybe in court you'll shut up... If you talk or insinuate something about any of my children again[...]So, if you have the b***s, tell me what my daughter is like," María José Campanario replied.

Conversations that, as revealed by Gema López's program, are becoming quite frequent. The main goal of the dentist is to respect the privacy of her children, despite the fact that Julia Janeiro exposes her life on social media.

Gema López Surprises with the Latest Revelation About María José Campanario: "The Reaction Is Striking"

As we have seen over the years, there have been few occasions when María José Campanario has spoken about her family in public. However, a few days ago she broke her silence through a statement issued by her lawyers.

Following the coming of age of her son Jesús Alejandro, Jesulín's wife expressly requested that the young man's privacy be respected. She also took the opportunity to disallow the dissemination of any image of him.

After bringing to light the latest conflicts María José Campanario has had with several social media users, Gema López broke her silence. All to share her personal opinion on the questionable attitude of the dentist.

"The truth is that the reaction is super striking," assured the co-host of Espejo Público. At that moment, she wanted to put all the viewers in context about the latest clash the socialite had:

"Following the statement, there is a user who gets involved, not with the boy, but with the girl[Julia]: 'Of course, so she doesn't turn out like your daughter.' And from there, she enters a loop... I understand the defense, but what I don't understand is that she gets involved there."

However, what Gema López truly doesn't understand is why María José Campanario "got involved there," having had previous experiences on social media. "I don't understand why she gets involved there, unless she's in a moment where she's nervous or overwhelmed," she added.