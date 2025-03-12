Máxima, Sara Carbonero's Grandmother, Dies: All the Details About the Sad News

This Wednesday, March 12, news has emerged that has filled Sara Carbonero's family with sadness. Her maternal grandmother, Máxima Salazar, has passed away at the age of 100, just one week after celebrating her centenary. The news has moved the journalist, who has always shown a close relationship with her grandmother.

Máxima's passing occurred on the night of Tuesday, March 11, as reported by the magazine Hola!. The Manchegan communicator has received support from family and friends in this difficult time. She was the only grandmother she had left alive, which makes her loss even more painful for her.

| Instagram

Despite her advanced age, Máxima enjoyed relatively good health until a few days ago. Sara Carbonero has always spoken fondly of her grandmother and highlighted her strength and vitality on several occasions. Last weekend, the journalist traveled to Toledo to be with her in her final moments.

Just a few days ago, Carbonero shared an emotional message on her social media to celebrate her grandmother's 100th birthday. "Grandma, a century of love. We're going to break a record, I promise you," she wrote alongside several family photographs. Her post reflected the admiration and gratitude she felt for her.

In her message, Sara also wanted to highlight the essential role Máxima played in the family. "You are the matriarch of the family, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Thank you to life for allowing us to enjoy you and learn so much from you," she published with emotional words. It was evident that the relationship between the two was very special and full of love.

Sara Carbonero Was Very Close to Her Grandmother

Máxima Salazar's burial will take place on Thursday, March 13, in Corral de Almaguer. The family has preferred to keep the details of the ceremony private. However, the presence of close friends and family who will join Sara in this difficult moment is expected.

Máxima spent her last years in a nursing home in Toledo. On her centenary day, she received affection not only from her family but also from the staff and fellow residents of the center. Her kind nature and eternal smile made her a beloved person by those around her.

| Europa Press

The journalist has always spoken with great admiration of her grandmother, whom she considered an essential pillar in her life. "Thank you for being a support and root," she wrote in one of her most emotional posts. For her, Máxima represented wisdom, unconditional love, and family strength.

Over the years, Sara has had to say goodbye to other important loved ones. In 2012, she lost her maternal grandfather, and in 2020 her paternal grandfather, Narciso, passed away. Additionally, her paternal grandmother, Presentación, also passed away several years ago, leaving Máxima as the last living grandmother of the communicator.

Sadness now engulfs the Carbonero Salazar family, who bid farewell to a woman who left an indelible mark on all who knew her. Sara has expressed on more than one occasion that grandparents should be eternal, a wish that takes on special meaning today. Her legacy of love and teachings will endure in her family's memory forever.