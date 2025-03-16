Antonio Montero Reveals an Important Detail About His Life with Marisa Martín-Blázquez

The set of TardeAR witnessed a moment of great tension and a surprising confession by Antonio Montero. Despite the fact that the journalist is always very reluctant to talk about his private life, Montero confessed an important detail about his life with Marisa Martín-Blázquez.

During the program, the complicated situation of Junco, the widow of Bernardo Pantoja, who is about to be evicted, was addressed. Isabel Pantoja is claiming the apartment, as it is her property. A conflict that has caused a strong debate.

Antonio Montero, present on the set, wanted to give his point of view on the controversy. He has defended Junco's role in Bernardo Pantoja's last days. According to the journalist, if it hadn't been for her, no one would have taken care of Isabel Pantoja's brother in his most difficult moments.

Antonio Montero, Husband of Marisa Martín-Blázquez, Speaks on TardeAR

The debate escalated when Antonio revealed an important detail. At the time, Bernardo Pantoja needed an elevator to access his home.

However, according to Montero, Anabel Pantoja, despite having sufficient financial resources, did not want to pay the cost of the installation. A revelation that has caused a great discussion on the set.

The program's collaborators did not agree with his words. Some defended Anabel Pantoja and questioned Antonio Montero's version. The tension increased, and it was Frank Blanco, the host of the show, who tried to calm things down.

To ease the situation, Frank Blanco made a comment directed at Antonio Montero. "That is a decision of the community, but since Antonio lives very well alone in a house, he doesn't know what a community is," he said. Words that provoked an immediate response from Antonio.

Antonio Montero Confesses an Important Detail About His Life with Marisa Martín-Blázquez

Without hesitation, the journalist replied live: "Yes, I do, I live in a community." A revelation that left everyone speechless. Antonio Montero and Marisa Martín-Blázquez have always been very discreet about their private life, until now, no one knew this detail about their day-to-day life.

The confession surprised everyone on the set and on social media. No one imagined that the couple lived in a community of neighbors. Antonio Montero opened up to his colleagues and the audience and talked about his privacy with Marisa Martín-Blázquez.

A detail that might seem insignificant but captured the audience's attention. Antonio Montero broke his usual discretion and revealed an unknown aspect of his life with Marisa Martín-Blázquez.