Woman with blonde hair and gold earrings in front of a background with Burger King logos and a graphic of a snack with a red exclamation mark.
Alba Carrillo breaks her silence after learning about the latest decision made by TVE | Camara Europapress, en.e-noticies.cat
PEOPLE

Alba Carrillo's First Words After Learning About the New Decision Made by Tve

Alba Carrillo has broken her silence through her social media after learning about the latest decision made by TVE

by

Cristo Fernández

Alba Carrillo has become one of the most familiar faces on TVE lately. Alba Carrillo actively participates as a panelist on Mañaneros and on the weekend program D Corazón, presented by Anne Igartiburu. Although there is a project of hers that hasn't been released yet and, for the moment, won't be, Alba Carrillo has spoken about this decision by TVE.

However, one of her most anticipated projects has been unexpectedly canceled. Pase sin llamar, the program she was going to present alongside Inés Hernand and Mariona Casas, has been removed from the television schedule even before its premiere. Despite being recorded between October and December 2024 and having several promotions, the format has been shelved by decision of José Pablo López.

Anne Igartiburu with loose wavy blonde hair, wearing a blue patterned sweater and a gold necklace, looking right in D Heart.
Alba Carrillo's new show hasn't seen the light yet | RTVE

The program, produced by WinWin Audiovisual and including Carmina Barrios in the presentation team, was designed to occupy the Friday prime time slot. However, the strong competition with ¡De Viernes! on Telecinco and El Desafío on Antena 3 has led TVE's management to opt not to air it yet.

First Words from Alba Carrillo After Learning the Latest from TVE

The problem is that Pase sin llamar dealt with current topics, making its future broadcast unfeasible. Its definitive cancellation is a cold shower for its team, who had worked intensively on its development.

Alba Carrillo in a pink and white checkered dress with a Europa Press microphone, with people in the background wearing gold masks and formal suits, at an event with the
Alba Carrillo has reacted to this TVE news through her social media | Europa Press

In response to this news, Alba Carrillo has reacted surprisingly calmly. Through a story on her Instagram account, the collaborator posted a brief message: "Y cuenta nueva..." With these words, she makes it clear that she doesn't intend to give more importance to TVE's decision.

Alba Carrillo Is Focused on Her TVE Projects

Close sources assure that Alba is 100% focused on her other projects on the network. Her participation in Mañaneros and D Corazón remains, consolidating her position on public television. Her presence on the screen won't be affected, and her future at TVE remains promising.

Alba Carrillo smiling with wavy blonde hair, wearing a green dress and colorful earrings, with the word
Alba Carrillo is very focused on her current projects | Twitter, @netflixes

The cancellation of Pase sin llamar reflects the complexity of the television world. Not all programs get to see the light, and programming decisions can change at any moment. Alba Carrillo, far from lamenting, has chosen to look forward.

Time will tell if TVE decides to give the format a new opportunity or if Alba and her colleagues find another similar project. For now, the collaborator remains focused on her career and on continuing to be one of the most visible faces of the network.

