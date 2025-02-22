Alba Carrillo's First Words After Learning About the New Decision Made by Tve

Alba Carrillo has become one of the most familiar faces on TVE lately. Alba Carrillo actively participates as a panelist on Mañaneros and on the weekend program D Corazón, presented by Anne Igartiburu. Although there is a project of hers that hasn't been released yet and, for the moment, won't be, Alba Carrillo has spoken about this decision by TVE.

However, one of her most anticipated projects has been unexpectedly canceled. Pase sin llamar, the program she was going to present alongside Inés Hernand and Mariona Casas, has been removed from the television schedule even before its premiere. Despite being recorded between October and December 2024 and having several promotions, the format has been shelved by decision of José Pablo López.

The program, produced by WinWin Audiovisual and including Carmina Barrios in the presentation team, was designed to occupy the Friday prime time slot. However, the strong competition with ¡De Viernes! on Telecinco and El Desafío on Antena 3 has led TVE's management to opt not to air it yet.

First Words from Alba Carrillo After Learning the Latest from TVE

The problem is that Pase sin llamar dealt with current topics, making its future broadcast unfeasible. Its definitive cancellation is a cold shower for its team, who had worked intensively on its development.

In response to this news, Alba Carrillo has reacted surprisingly calmly. Through a story on her Instagram account, the collaborator posted a brief message: "Y cuenta nueva..." With these words, she makes it clear that she doesn't intend to give more importance to TVE's decision.

Alba Carrillo Is Focused on Her TVE Projects

Close sources assure that Alba is 100% focused on her other projects on the network. Her participation in Mañaneros and D Corazón remains, consolidating her position on public television. Her presence on the screen won't be affected, and her future at TVE remains promising.

The cancellation of Pase sin llamar reflects the complexity of the television world. Not all programs get to see the light, and programming decisions can change at any moment. Alba Carrillo, far from lamenting, has chosen to look forward.

Time will tell if TVE decides to give the format a new opportunity or if Alba and her colleagues find another similar project. For now, the collaborator remains focused on her career and on continuing to be one of the most visible faces of the network.