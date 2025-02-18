No One Expected What Belén Esteban Has Said About Lucas's Nose, From Andy and Lucas

In Ni que fuéramos they have talked about the latest news on Lucas González, one of the main singers of the group Andy y Lucas. The artist has received a flood of criticism on social media due to the appearance of his nose. Belén Esteban, substitute host of the television show, made an unexpected confession about Lucas that no one expected: he will undergo surgery again.

Lucas confessed on El Hormiguero that he has undergone cosmetic surgery. However, by not following his doctor's instructions, the result was not as expected.

This revelation caused comments of all kinds. Some have shown their support, but many others have been extremely critical.

Nobody Expected What Belén Esteban Has Said About Lucas's Nose, from Andy y Lucas

Belén Esteban has come to the singer's defense. The collaborator has been clear and direct: "I'm with Lucas and I find it shameful. One thing is to comment and another thing is to overdo it."

"I'm with Lucas one hundred percent," declared Belén Esteban on Ni que fuéramos. Her words have surprised many, as she has shown unconditional support for the artist.

But that was not all. Belén Esteban also revealed surprising information.

"Do you know what he said the other day on Sonsoles? He said that when he has to do what he has to do with his nose, he will show it for a fee. And I think that's very good," she stated. These statements have caused a great stir on the show.

Lucas Connects with Belén Esteban Live

Lucas has contacted Ni que fuéramos and confirmed what Belén Esteban said. "After all the suffering I've been through, if someone wants to see my operation after the surgery, they will see it for a fee," he assured.

He also revealed that he already has plans for an exclusive in a magazine. The procedure is scheduled for April, and Lucas has decided to take advantage of the situation.

Belén Esteban has spoken again on the subject: "I think that's very good," she stated. For her, Lucas has suffered too much for the price of fame. Now, the artist is willing to undergo surgery to silence the critics, a decision that the collaborator has applauded without hesitation.

The debate remains open. Many support Lucas's decision to do an exclusive although others, on the other hand, consider it unnecessary. What is clear is that the topic has caused great controversy and Belén Esteban has not hesitated to take a stand.