First words from Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez after going through the courthouse

Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez have spoken for the first time after appearing before the Court of Instruction number 3 of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Both have been investigated as alleged perpetrators of child abuse against their daughter Alma. The minor was admitted to the Maternal and Child Hospital of Gran Canaria from January 11 to 27.

The hospital has sent a report to the court about her condition. After the statement before the judge, Anabel Pantoja wanted to give her version of the events. She did so through a video posted on her social media.

| @anabelpantoja00, Instagram

In it, she stated that she suffers from the situation and from having to justify herself to the public opinion. "It hurts me to have to make this video, for you to see me like this after everything I've been through," she began by saying.

Statement from Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez after telling their truth to the judge

She defended that the published information doesn't correspond to reality. "I'm here justifying myself for something that has been published and hasn't happened," she stated.

Pantoja explained that her daughter has been at home with them and that the situation has been very complicated. She assured that everything started on January 9, when Alma suffered a one-time crisis.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

She insisted that, fortunately, everything has turned out well. She pointed out that they have followed the established protocol for the protection of minors and emphasized that they understand the importance of these measures.

David Rodríguez supports Anabel Pantoja's words

David Rodríguez has also supported his partner's words. Although the young man has let the influencer explain herself, both have stated that they have gone to the judge to tell their truth. It seems that David Rodríguez and Anabel Pantoja are having a hard time now, but their greatest joy is that they are at home with their daughter.

| @anabelpantoja00

They have emphasized that they didn't want to justify themselves, but to clarify that they have always protected and loved their daughter. Pantoja has lamented the leaks about the case. She indicated that her priority is her daughter's health and that she will face what happened when the time is right.

Finally, Anabel reiterated that Alma is at home with them, healthy and happy. She expressed her intention to continue collaborating with justice and to resume her life with her family. "We are willing to continue collaborating to be at home happy, the three of us, and continue with our life," she concluded in her message.