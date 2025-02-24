Firm Words of María José Campanario, Wife of Jesulín De Ubrique: 'mental Note'

María José Campanario was back in the news last week after it emerged that she had been admitted to a hospital. It was Lydia Lozano on Ni que fuéramos who alerted that the dentist had gone to the emergency room last Tuesday suffering from severe pain.

Unaware of this information, María José, a few days later, shared a deep reflection on her Instagram profile: "Embrace what we are while we search for what we want to be."

| Instagram, @mery_land_

These words highlight that the Catalan is in the process of searching for what she wants to be. Meanwhile, she recommends enjoying the journey no matter how long it takes.

María José Campanario Shares a Reflection Amid Rumors About Her Health

Just a few days ago it was revealed that the dentist has signed up for El Desafío. Following her husband's example, María José Campanario is determined to show how far she can go if her health allows it. Julia Janeiro's mother was enthusiastic about the announcement of her participation in the sixth edition of the aforementioned Antena 3 contest.

María José will compete in El Desafío with well-known faces such as Willy Bárcenas, Patricia Conde, and Eduardo Navarrete, among others. However, before starting this challenge, the Catalan seems to have suffered a setback in her health.

| @julsjaneiro, Instagram

Few details are known about the hospital admission that the collaborator of Ni que fuéramos reported. "She is in a very well-known hospital in Madrid admitted to the emergency room due to severe pain," Lozano clarified. The panelist also assured that Campanario had not been joined by her husband, Jesulín de Ubrique, nor by her daughter.

Jesulín de Ubrique's Wife Continues Her Life Unaffected by Speculations About Her Health

The one who stayed by María José's side was the "bullfighter's trusted person." According to Lozano, Campanario traveled from her residence in Cádiz to Madrid to receive specialized medical attention because she "couldn't take it anymore" with the pain.

Despite the information provided, María José Campanario published a self-portrait hours later in which the Catalan appeared at sunset looking apparently well. An image that suggests her recovery has been quick and that the reason for her admission may not have been as serious as initially suggested.

| @mery_land_, Instagram

It should be remembered that Jesulín de Ubrique's wife has suffered from fibromyalgia for many years. A chronic and complex condition that causes widespread pain and deep exhaustion among other symptoms. An annoying ailment that Campanario rarely refers to except on rare occasions when she has explained on her social media that it is something she "manages as best as I can."