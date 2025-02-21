Confirm What's Going on With Ana De Armas After Her Date With Tom Cruise: Everyone's Very Happy

Amid the scandal over the images of Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise together in London, a last-minute update has just been confirmed. The Cuban actress will be one of the presenters at the Oscars gala. Without a doubt, this is great news for Ana who will share the stage with other iconic faces of the American film industry.

Everything is ready for the big cinema event that will take place next Sunday, March 2, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be directed by comedian Conan O'Brien who will introduce the rest of the actors responsible for presenting the awards. De Armas will be the one to present one of the awards just after being linked to Cruise.

| Europa Press

Last-Minute Update on Ana de Armas After the Scandal with Tom Cruise

The week began with a bomb news story featuring Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise. Images of them dining together in London last Valentine's Day sparked rumors about a possible romantic relationship. Neither of them has wanted to engage in the speculations, but all of Hollywood remains alert to their movements.

In this context, a last-minute update about Ana de Armas has just been confirmed: she will be one of the presenters at the Oscars. The news broke in the media and confirmed the presence of the Cuban actress on the stage of the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It is the quintessential cinema event and millions of people will remain alert to the ceremony.

| Europa Press

Everyone has shown happiness at this great news, especially De Armas who will share the stage with other well-known faces of the film industry. Willem Dafoe, Ben Stiller, and Johnny Depp's daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, will be some of the celebrities sharing the experience.

Ana will present an award to one of the winners as Penélope Cruz did in her day, who also repeats this year. Interestingly, the Spanish actress had a romantic relationship with Tom Cruise with whom De Armas has been linked this week.

Ana de Armas Denies Rumors Linking Her to Tom Cruise

The big scandal hit the media after photos of Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise dining together on Valentine's Day were released. The reason for this meeting has not been clarified and it could well have been for professional reasons. What is striking is that it took place on Valentine's Day, hence the rumors pointing to a possible romantic relationship.

Amid the silence and expectation, the media went in search of the protagonists and Ana was the first to react. With a look of astonishment, the actress was intercepted while walking down the street and was asked about her dinner with Tom.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

Visibly annoyed, she refused to confirm or deny the rumors and made her stance clear to the press. "I have nothing to say," she simply replied while trying to dodge the reporter who approached her in Madrid.

Days after the images with Cruise were released, De Armas was seen in the company of her current boyfriend Manuel Anido. Anido, a lawyer by profession, is the stepson of Cuba's president Miguel Díaz-Canel and plays a role in the Cuban government.

Hence her discomfort with the rumors that have romantically linked her to the Top Gun star. De Armas maintains a solid relationship with Manuel and completely rules out a romance with Cruise.

Now, the anger has given way to joy upon being confirmed as one of the presenters at the Oscars. The event will be on March 2 and promises to be a gala that will make big headlines.