At last: Rosa manages to defeat Manu on 'Pasapalabra' and something unbelievable happens

The woman from A Coruña Rosa Rodríguez has starred in an unbelievable moment on Pasapalabra as she competed in her 137th episode on Antena 3. After a tie in the previous edition, no duel was held before the show. For that reason, Rosa faced Manu Pascual again in a highly desired competition.

The teams that accompanied both contestants have remained the same as in the previous round, with no changes or surprises. On the orange team, which accompanied Rosa, Pablo Carbonell was present along with La Terremoto de Alcorcón. Meanwhile, on the blue team, which accompanied Manu, Marisa Jara and Gonzalo Miró participated.

| Antena 3

Thanks to the support of her teammates, Rosa reached the Rosco with 52 seconds to answer, a figure identical to what Manu obtained. Altogether, both had 2 min. 17 sec. (137 seconds) to try to complete the Rosco and win the longed-for jackpot of €1,696,000. The tension and excitement were constant throughout the show, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

An unexpected twist from Rosa surprises Manu and changes the fate of Pasapalabra

Finally, Rosa managed to prevail after Manu's mistakes, who missed three letters. These errors proved decisive and allowed the Galician contestant to sweep the show. Rosa celebrated the victory, adding another important triumph to her track record on Pasapalabra.

| Atresmedia, en.e-noticies.cat

The jackpot for the next show has increased and now stands at €1,702,000, raising expectations for the next broadcast. Rosa Rodríguez is now preparing to keep competing and strengthen her position as one of the most outstanding contestants. The show's followers are eagerly looking forward to seeing how this thrilling competition continues.

Rosa and Manu: the rivalry that keeps surprising Pasapalabra's audience

This new triumph reaffirms the excellent moment Rosa is experiencing on Pasapalabra, where she has stood out for her mental agility and great responsiveness. In addition, the good rapport between the teams and the collaboration with her teammates have been key factors in achieving this accomplishment. This, without a doubt, encourages future contestants to prepare with greater dedication to face her.

This outcome represents an important step in Rosa's career within the contest. By prevailing over such a competitive opponent as Manu Pascual, she has shown great determination in every phase of the contest, establishing herself as one of the most outstanding participants. Thus, the rivalry between Rosa and Manu remains one of the main attractions, keeping the audience expectant and excited in every episode.