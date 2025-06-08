Everyone points to Raquel Bollo: her daughter, Alma Bollo, has confessed the biggest secret

This weekend, an unexpected and revealing family event has taken center stage in the media, putting Raquel Bollo in the spotlight. Alma Bollo, her daughter, has caused quite a stir after explaining that she arrived late for personal reasons. This confession has led many people to start questioning the family and their current situation.

The event that sparked all this speculation was Ana's First Communion, Kiko Rivera's daughter, held last Sunday in Seville. The ceremony brought together much of the Pantoja family, including Anabel Pantoja, who attended with her partner and her little Alma. However, two absences stood out and were widely discussed by all followers: Isabel Pantoja and Isa Pantoja, whose absence has once again caused controversy at such an important family event.

| Europa Press

The singer already missed the communion of Albertito, Isa Pantoja's eldest son, and nothing suggested that this time would be any different. Isa's absence from these types of events is something desired, since her relationship with her family is practically broken. These absences clearly highlight the tensions within the Pantoja clan.

A detail from Alma Bollo that raises new questions within the family

During the celebration, which took place at the Parish of Santiago Apóstol, Kiko Rivera appeared happy, enjoying the party with his daughter and guests. The atmosphere was joyful and festive, although some details caught the attention and did not go unnoticed by those who attended.

| Europa Press

More than one person had trouble arriving at the event, such as Anabel Pantoja, who was delayed due to caring for her little one. Meanwhile, Alma Bollo faced similar difficulties, stating that "we arrived super late, but everything happened to me with the boy." She also explained that, despite the difficulties, they were very eager to enjoy the celebration.

Raquel Bollo, unintentional protagonist after the controversial communion

Amid all this, the absences of Isabel and Isa Pantoja have been interpreted as a reflection of the family's internal tensions. The singer and her daughter didn't attend the communion, just as happened last year, which has reinforced the idea that relationships are quite fractured. This distance, along with Alma's recent statements, has made the media focus even more on Raquel Bollo.

This situation has shown that, behind the apparent calm of the celebration, there are family problems that are gradually coming to light. Alma Bollo's confessions have made everyone focus on her mother, questioning her role within the family. Without a doubt, this is a topic that will continue to make headlines in the coming weeks.