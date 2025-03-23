Few Know It: Rumors About Shakira and Her Children with Gerard Piqué Might Be True

Shakira continues to dazzle on her tour Las mujeres ya no lloran, which has become a true phenomenon. The Colombian singer is not only standing out for her musical talent and energy on stage but also for her intelligence.

A fact that has allowed her to connect even more with her international audience. The tour is being a success, and her concerts are packed with fans who adore her for her music and the authenticity she conveys in each of her performances.

Rumors About Shakira Are Confirmed

Shakira has a talent that is not known by many: her impressive command of several languages. In a TikTok video, Shakira shows with ease her ability to speak seven different languages: Catalan, Spanish, English, French, Italian, Portuguese, and Arabic.

Although she doesn't master all these languages perfectly, her ability to hold fluent conversations in each of them has left everyone amazed. Her followers don't hesitate to label her as a polyglot artist.

This talent, which not only reflects her intelligence but also her dedication, has been reinforced by her work as a UNICEF ambassador. In her travels and humanitarian activities, Shakira has had to communicate with people from all over the world.

Something that has allowed her to learn and practice different languages. The singer's ability to handle so many languages has been an essential tool to connect with her fans. But especially to carry out her altruistic work.

| Europa Press

Milan and Sasha Follow in Their Mother's Footsteps

However, the most curious thing is that, following in their mother's footsteps, her children, Milan and Sasha, have also started to learn several languages. At a young age, both already speak Catalan, Spanish, and English fluently.

Shakira's influence is evident, as the children are developing an interest in languages and show a great willingness to learn them. Shakira's talent for speaking several languages shows her commitment to cultural diversity.

Through her music, her humanitarian work, and her personal example, the singer continues to inspire generations of fans. Be that as it may, now they see her not only as a music star but also as a model of intelligence, effort, and dedication.