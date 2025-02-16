Few Imagined What Óscar Landa Has Done with José María Almoguera in 'GH Dúo'

GH Dúo is revealing in recent days the consequences of dividing its contestants into two groups. A fact that became evident in one of the confrontations that the audience could witness live. Specifically, it was José María Almoguera who addressed Óscar, whom he reprimanded without hesitation.

"To me, it seems cowardly to badmouth me there and then come here and laugh at my jokes," he began his speech. He added very directly: "If you have something to say to me, say it to my face, have the balls to say it to my face."

| Mediaset

Carmen Borrego's son, without hiding his anger, sentenced his companion: "You don't even know my name, what are you up to?" José María Almoguera continued addressing Óscar. Finally, he asked him to "leave him alone."

José María Almoguera Challenges Óscar Landa Before the GH Dúo Audience

It all started when Ion Aramendi introduced a video featuring Miguel Frigenti and Óscar Landa. Both contestants talked about how the other group "abandoned" Marieta in the nominations. A fact that hadn't had consequences because "they don't get angry," despite "betraying" each other.

Then, they labeled the members of the opposing team as "cowards." A word that led to a tremendous argument. "I'm shocked," admitted María 'La Jerezana.'

| Mediaset

It was right after this that Óscar wanted to know why they were so offended if he had been honest about what he thought of them until then. "I don't care if you call me a coward, it's the two-faced nature. You come to me in good spirits, and it hurts me that you're like this," Almoguera insisted with the same argument.

The argument, far from being settled there, extended later among contestants from both sides. The situation reached a point where Ion Aramendi decided to intervene.

"Listen to me, in the end, I'm going to have to shout," he asked the inhabitants of the Guadalix house. "Please, respect the turn to speak. Don't talk over each other," the presenter demanded.

José María Almoguera Has Insisted on His Desire to Leave the Reality Show

Aramendi then gave the floor to Marieta, who admitted that she didn't feel betrayed. "I don't mind being Óscar Landa's great disappointment," she added before indicating that the contestant meant nothing to her.

| Mediaset

The truth is that these tensions are taking a toll on Terelu Campos's nephew. José María Almoguera has already made it clear that he is unsure about continuing his participation in the reality show. In fact, he has expressed his desire to leave the competition, as he mentioned a few days ago.

Excusing himself on the grounds of poor coexistence, the lack of adaptation to confinement, and the ongoing confrontation with the other group in the house, María Teresa Campos's grandson is considering leaving.