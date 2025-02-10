Few Expected What Susanna Griso Has Uncovered About Anabel Pantoja's Case

Susanna Griso offered the audience of Espejo Público the first images of Anabel Pantoja yesterday after it came to light that she is being investigated. The Antena 3 program spoke with Isabel Pantoja's niece as she left her home in Arguineguín, the Canary town where she resides. After listening to Anabel's words, Griso described the Andalusian's intervention as "impeccable," as her lawyers have advised her not to give explanations.

The presenter recalled the recording that Pantoja shared with her followers shortly after the ongoing investigation became known. While some media outlets believe that Anabel should have remained silent then, Susanna Griso now applauds the words of Bernardo Pantoja's daughter.

| Atresmedia

Anabel Pantoja ended her seclusion more than a week after her daughter was discharged from the hospital. The influencer stopped to talk to the reporters who have been keeping watch at her doorstep for days.

Susanna Griso Defines Anabel Pantoja's Current Attitude in One Word

Kiko Rivera's cousin asked for "respect" for her and her family. She also explained that she has been trying to go out for a week. The Sevillian made it clear what one of her greatest desires is at the moment: "I'm trying to live my life."

When asked how she is handling it and about her child's health, Anabel dispelled any doubts. "Everything's fine, it's just that they're making things up and filling magazines and blocks, okay?" she warned.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Atresmedia, Europa Press

Before leaving, Anabel confirmed that her lawyers have asked her not to speak publicly and not to get involved in any controversy. A request that she seems to be following to the letter, judging by her statements.

Without giving more details about the situation she is experiencing with her partner, the influencer called for understanding while waiting for "everything to be solved." "I'm fine, considering the circumstances," Anabel admitted before leaving.

These words have been applauded by the presenter of Espejo Público. Susanna Griso has highlighted that this stance is the most appropriate given the circumstances.

Anabel Pantoja Released a Statement When the Investigation Was Announced

Anabel Pantoja and her daughter's father are going through a very delicate moment in their lives. On January 10, their daughter was urgently admitted to the Maternal and Child Hospital of Gran Canaria for still unknown reasons. After two weeks of anguish, the little one was discharged, and then everything seemed to point to calm returning to their lives.

However, they returned to the media spotlight when the investigation was announced for a possible crime of injury against their baby. Amid the uproar that ensued, Anabel quickly shared a video on her social media.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

A recording in which she pointed out that they were only "complying with the minor's protocol." She also insisted then that "they are being accused of something they haven't done." Now Anabel and her partner will fight to regain their normalcy and remain united in this situation that life has put before them.