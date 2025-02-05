Felipe VI's circle reveals what is really happening with Queen Sofía's knees

Felipe VI's entourage has spoken about what's really happening with Queen Sofía's knees: nothing to worry about. The latest images of her needing help to go down some stairs set off all the alarms. However, the truth is that, at 86 years old, Sofía enjoys enviable health, and her slight difficulties occur at specific moments.

The reality is that Felipe's mother doesn't have any illness that equates her situation to that of her still-husband, Juan Carlos I. Unlike him, Queen Sofía doesn't need a cane or wheelchair to move, which indicates her good shape. What's inevitable is that she requires help at certain moments to ensure balance.

It is confirmed whether Queen Sofía has health problems or not

Queen Sofía set off all the alarms when a week ago she needed help to go down some stairs during her visit to Segovia. Two people had to hold her tightly to prevent Felipe VI's mother from falling face-first to the ground.

That image of Sofía created deep concern about the state of her joints, specifically her knees. To clear up doubts, Felipe's entourage has spoken and revealed that nothing is wrong with Queen Sofía's knees. They emphasize that she is an 86-year-old woman and, as such, she seeks help at certain moments.

What happened in Segovia was just a way to ensure her stability and balance to avoid falling. The steps were higher than usual, and, as is normal, she opted to have help and a point of support. Therefore, it is ruled out that Queen Sofía is experiencing physical deterioration symptoms that need to be considered.

As a reference, there's the case of Juan Carlos I, who does need a cane or even a wheelchair to move. For some time now, the emeritus has been experiencing severe mobility issues that have forced him to adapt his life to them. This is not the situation for Queen Sofía, who can manage on her own, except in cases where she can't ensure her stability.

Queen Sofía enjoys excellent health

One of the strengths of Felipe VI's mother is that she has always tried to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Her diet is almost entirely vegetarian, and she avoids processed and sugary foods at all costs. This, combined with being constantly active, has helped her remain in great shape at 86 years old.

During this time, she hasn't had any hospital admissions. The last one occurred a few months ago when she suffered a respiratory condition from which she quickly recovered. That was the first time she set foot in a hospital since giving birth to Felipe.

This indicates the good health that Queen Sofía enjoys, thanks to her healthy lifestyle. However, no one escapes the passage of time, and with it comes the loss of certain faculties. That's what has happened to the emeritus and the reason she needed help to descend the stairs.

She really doesn't suffer from any ailment in her knees, as she demonstrated after going down the steps. Queen Sofía got rid of her two companions and continued on her way without showing any signs that something was wrong.

Therefore, it is ruled out that Felipe's mother is experiencing health problems. Another issue is her mental health, where they do affirm that she is going through a difficult time due to the state of Irene of Greece.