Fayna Bethencourt Breaks Her Silence After the Latest on Carlos 'El Yoyas': 'We Continue...'

Fayna Bethencourt has spoken out again following the broadcast of the Equipo de Investigación report, which addressed the arrest and months on the run of Carlos Navarro, known as "El Yoyas". The Canary Islander shared a message on her social media in which she expressed gratitude for the support received.

"We Keep Walking," Fayna wrote. This statement comes after the broadcast of a report that has revived one of the darkest chapters of her life with "El Yoyas". What has led Fayna to speak out now?

Fayna Bethencourt Breaks Her Silence After the Latest on Carlos 'El Yoyas'

The romance between Fayna Bethencourt and Carlos Navarro began inside the Gran Hermano house, where they seemed like a stable and compatible couple. However, over time, the reality behind the cameras was different. The Canary Islander ended up reporting Navarro for abuse, a process that culminated in a sentence of five to eight months in prison.

Despite the sentence, when the time came to enter prison, Navarro decided to flee, remaining at large for almost two years. This situation caused great uncertainty and anguish in Bethencourt's life, who feared for her safety and that of her children. Finally, in July of last year, "El Yoyas" was captured by the authorities and transferred to a penitentiary center.

The program Equipo de Investigación on La Sexta dedicated its Friday broadcast to recounting the details of Navarro's escape and arrest. Under the title "El Yoyas: History of a Fugitive", the report reconstructed the events with key testimonies, including that of his own father.

Bethencourt, meanwhile, also participated indirectly in the program through her testimony. Before the broadcast, she made her motivation for speaking clear on social media: "I participated in the Equipo de Investigación report," she began by saying.

"I firmly believe that my testimony can help those who need it. No, I haven't been paid and yes, I've had a hard time again, remembering. Thanks to the program for giving visibility and to my loved ones for always being there," she added in this regard.

After the broadcast of the report, Bethencourt has received a flood of supportive messages. Her message on social media was not only a thank you but a reaffirmation of her commitment to the fight against gender violence.

"Thank you for all those messages full of love that keep coming to me. The most important thing for me is that they confirm that speaking out loud serves to empower people who need it," she wrote.

Her testimony has served as an inspiration for many people going through similar situations. With her phrase "We Keep Walking," Fayna makes it clear that despite the wounds, she continues forward with determination.

Aftermath of a Relationship Marked by Fear

In the documentary, the Canary Islander recounted the horrors she experienced during her relationship with Navarro. "The moment I decided to break with everything was difficult but liberating. Although it wasn't the end of the story, but the beginning of the other part," she confessed.

Fayna Bethencourt also spoke about the aftermath left by the violence she suffered. "The aftermath that what I lived through has left me, being a victim and survivor of gender violence, I believe will last a lifetime," she stated.

Her account reflected the absolute control Navarro exerted over her: "I stayed at home. He didn't let me work. The one who managed and had the economic power was him. I couldn't go to the supermarket alone because, of course, someone might look at me, they might talk to me."

Navarro's sentence included two years in prison for habitual abuse. Additionally, eleven months for four offenses of injuries in the family sphere, three months of fines for minor threats, and another sentence for humiliation. A history that evidenced the ordeal Fayna endured for years.

Fayna Bethencourt has once again demonstrated that her voice is powerful. After the report on Carlos 'El Yoyas', the Canary Islander has broken her silence to thank the support and reaffirm her commitment to other victims of gender violence. Will her story serve to raise awareness and help other victims come out of silence?