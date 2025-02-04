Goodbye to 'Polònia' by Toni Soler: TV3 cancels its broadcast and already has a replacement

When Barça takes action, the programming adapts to prioritize the most anticipated matches. This time, the legendary comedy show Polònia, directed by Toni Soler, has been the big casualty.

TV3 has decided to remove it from the schedule this week to make room for the Copa del Rey. A move that hasn't gone unnoticed among the followers of the political satire space.

Goodbye to Polònia after TV3's latest decision: it already has a replacement

The quarter-final match between Valencia and Barça, scheduled for Thursday, has caused changes in TV3's programming. The network has chosen to remove Polònia from its usual slot and, instead, broadcast the movie El metralla. This was announced by El món de la tele.

This isn't the first time that Barça has altered TV3's schedule this season. Last week, the Champions League match against Atalanta already forced a modification in the broadcast of Joc de cartes by Marc Ribas.

TV3 has canceled the broadcast of Toni Soler's show

The show, which has been a reference in Catalonia for years, has a loyal audience that follows its weekly broadcasts with great interest. However, not all news is bad. Meanwhile, TV3 will only cancel this week's broadcast.

The show, directed by Toni Soler, has established itself as one of the key pieces of Catalan television. Its combination of humor, current events, and political criticism has made it an essential space for many viewers.

Nevertheless, on this occasion, soccer has had more weight in the programming. TV3's decision to remove Polònia from its schedule responds to a strategy to minimize the impact posed by Barça's competition.

The Catalan public network is aware that a match of the blue and garnet team during prime time attracts a large part of the audience, directly affecting the performance of its regular programs.

With this move, TV3 demonstrates that it understands its audience's habits and adapts its programming to maintain balance in an increasingly competitive television landscape.