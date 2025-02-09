Fabiola Martínez Reveals the Truth About Her Relationship With Eugenia Osborne: 'I Thought That…'

Last Wednesday was a very special day for Fabiola Martínez. The presentation of her book, When Silence is Not an Option, marked a turning point in her life. However, what has been most surprising are Fabiola Martínez's words about her relationship with Eugenia Osborne, who is concerned for her after confessing: "I thought it would affect her."

In the book, the ex-wife of Bertín Osborne has opened up completely, revealing very tough moments of her life. After the press conference, Fabiola spoke to the media. She explained that she was "preparing everyone" for the launch of her book.

| Europapress

She wanted her closest circle to know the content in advance. In its pages, Fabiola narrates very important and also painful stages. She didn't want her story to surprise those who have been part of her life.

Fabiola Martínez reveals what her true relationship with Eugenia Osborne is like

One of the most emotional moments was when she revealed how she informed Bertín's daughters about her project. Despite the fact that their relationship ended some time ago, Fabiola Martínez has shown that she will always carry Eugenia Osborne and her sisters in her heart.

"With Alejandra, Claudia, Eugenia, and Ana Cristina, who is not Bertín's, but is also as if she were, I had a meal and told them," she recounted. "They all supported me and I felt embraced," she confessed, visibly moved.

| Europapress

With these words, Fabiola made it clear that she maintains a great relationship with Eugenia Osborne and her sisters. "I wanted them to hear it from my own voice. I thought that at some point this process would affect them in some way, because the press asks them and I didn't want it to catch them by surprise," Fabiola Martínez assured.

Fabiola Martínez is very close to Eugenia Osborne

This way, Fabiola Martínez has once again demonstrated her commitment to her ex-partner's family. Although her marriage to Bertín came to an end, her concern for the well-being of his daughters remains intact.

| Telecinco

Eugenia Osborne remains family to Fabiola Martínez because the ex-wife of Bertín's children are still her siblings.

The presentation of her book has not only been an exercise in personal bravery. It has also served to strengthen the ties that bind her to Bertín's daughters. With her testimony, Fabiola Martínez has shown that family goes beyond blood ties.