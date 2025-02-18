Few Imagined What Suso Álvarez Has Uncovered About Miguel Frigenti in 'gh Dúo'

Tonight's GH Dúo gala has started with Marieta as the main protagonist. The contestant has been at the center of controversy in recent days, her disputes have been constant and her attitude has changed radically. Suso Álvarez has defended her on set and has revealed something that few imagined about her main enemy in the competition, Miguel Frigenti.

Suso Álvarez, Marieta's partner and defender on set, has witnessed everything that has happened. Since the beginning of the program, he has closely followed the conflicts in which his girlfriend has been involved. Today, live, he has decided to speak openly.

"I think there is little objectivity in the latest debates," Suso stated. "She has made a change and now tells them things to their face. I haven't seen any of the collaborators support her yet," he confessed, annoyed.

Miguel Frigenti Is Suso Álvarez's Girlfriend's Main Enemy

However, the most surprising thing has been Suso Álvarez's girlfriend's approach to Miguel Frigenti. Initially, she thought she would get along with him.

But living together hasn't been easy. From the very beginning, they have been in different groups, which has complicated their relationship.

Suso wanted to give his opinion on this distancing: "I think she wasn't going to get along badly with Frigenti. But since Frigenti decided to divide the house in two, this has happened," he explained confidently.

Few Imagined What Suso Álvarez Has Revealed About Miguel Frigenti in GH Dúo

What no one expected was his next revelation: "I have affection for Frigenti, but his nature is treacherous," he said bluntly. His words left those present in shock. No one imagined that Suso would dare to reveal something like this live since he initially said he has affection for him.

With this statement, Suso has implied that Miguel Frigenti betrays when he has the opportunity. The reaction on set was immediate. Some nodded and others showed surprise.

Meanwhile, inside the house, the young woman has decided to try to make peace with Frigenti. For now, the tension has decreased and things are calmer. However, it remains to be seen if this truce will hold.

The future of this relationship is uncertain. When Miguel leaves the competition and sees Suso's words, there could be a new confrontation. Time will tell if this controversy stays in the house or if it will continue to be talked about outside of it.