Prince Nicolas's Ex, Cousin of Felipe Vi, Reveals the Truth: 'i Can't...'

Prince Nicolás, cousin of Felipe VI, has just witnessed how, a few weeks after marrying Chysi Vardinogianni, his ex-wife has spoken. Tatiana Blatnik separated from the Greek prince in 2024, and only a few months later she has seen him walk down the aisle again. All of Greece is in turmoil and now the still princess has told the whole truth: she doesn't plan to leave the country.

"I can't start this post without thanking this unbelievable community," she began by saying. Nicolás's ex claims to have felt at home during these years in Athens and doesn't want to move. She also doesn't plan to renounce the title of princess that she still holds despite the breakup.

| Europa Press

Nicolás's Ex, Cousin of Felipe VI, Breaks Her Silence

On February 7, Prince Nicolás celebrated his wedding with Chysi Vardinogianni, only a few months after divorcing his first wife. Felipe VI's cousin has wanted to erase his past, but it refuses to stay away from him.

Recently, the Greek prince's ex has broken her silence to reveal the truth: she plans to stay in Greece. "I can't start this post without thanking this unbelievable community," she posted as a thank you on her social media. Tatiana Blatnik has opened up to her followers about what have been very complicated weeks for her.

Despite this, she has felt the love and support of everyone to whom she has greatly appreciated the expressions of affection. It is precisely this love that has convinced her not to leave the country despite her divorce from Prince Nicolás.

"When people ask me if I will continue living in Greece, my answer has never been more a YES," she confessed. "Thank you, thank you for opening your doors, your hearts, and your homes to me," she added. With these words, Tatiana clarifies that she has no plans to leave Greece, her home since 2013, despite the rumors.

Although she recently shared photos that seemed to suggest a move, Prince Nicolás's ex-wife explains that she only changed residences within Athens. Tatiana's life goes on with new opportunities, and she is optimistic about the projects that keep her busy and excited.

Tatiana Doesn't Plan to Renounce Her Title Despite Her Divorce from Felipe VI's Cousin

The recent wedding of Chrysi Vardinogianni with Felipe VI's cousin has marked a new chapter in his ex-wife's life. Tatiana admits that these have been very complicated days, but she remains optimistic about this new stage she has begun.

One of the things that has attracted the most attention is that, for now, she doesn't plan to renounce the title of princess that she still holds. In fact, the Greek royal house confirmed that Blatnik will continue to hold that title despite not being part of the royalty.

| Europa Press

In addition to her stability in Greece, Tatiana has spoken about the challenges she has faced and how she has grown personally. Now her interest is focused on continuing to rediscover new facets in her life.

She has revealed that she is working on several personal projects that she is passionate about. One of her main focuses is her career in the field of mental health, where she has created a movement called 'Breath'. This project seeks to help people find their emotional and mental balance, something she herself has needed after her separation.

The still princess has also mentioned her interest in organizing health retreats in Greece. These retreats are designed to promote well-being and connection with oneself. In short, her goal is to move forward with her life and not abandon what is already her new home.