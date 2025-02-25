Everything Changes in 'gh Dúo' After the News Ion Aramendi Has Given Live

The GH Dúo gala has started with a shocking last-minute update. Ion Aramendi has revealed live an information that has changed everything: “After today's eviction, all those who remain will become finalists of GH Dúo.” The collaborators were left speechless.

This week, the nominees are Álex Guijo and Romina Malaspina. Both believed that the eviction would be next Tuesday but they were wrong. Tonight, one of the two will have to leave the house.

The surprise was total among the viewers of the television contest. No one expected such a drastic turn of events after Ion Aramendi's words.

Everything Changes in GH Dúo After the Exclusive Given by Ion Aramendi Live

Ion Aramendi continued with his announcement and explained that next Thursday the semifinal will be held. And in that gala, two new contestants will be evicted. “Sunday will be the last debate and there will be many surprises,” the host stated.

The finalists celebrated but the joy was short-lived. Knowing that on Thursday two of them will have to leave changed the atmosphere in the house and the tension became evident.

Ion Aramendi also announced the date of the grand finale: “Mark this date well, because next Tuesday, March 4, will be the grand finale of GH Dúo.” With this, the program enters its final stretch. The audience has already started making their bets on who the definitive finalists will be.

Additionally, Ion Aramendi hinted at another piece of information. Survivors is about to start. If everything goes as planned, the reality show will kick off next March 6, just two days after the GH Dúo finale.

The set exploded with reactions and the program's followers expressed their surprise on social media. The dynamics of the contest have completely changed. The uncertainty has grown inside and outside the house.

The contestants have struggled to assimilate the news. The fact of being a finalist for a few days and then risking being evicted has caused all kinds of emotions. The strategy in the house has changed and now, every action can be decisive.

The audience is already prepared to experience the semifinal and the grand finale with maximum intensity. There is little left to know the winner of this edition of GH Dúo. The final stretch promises strong emotions.