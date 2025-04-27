Carlos Sobera Reveals the Truth About Laura Madrueño and Everyone Is in Shock

Carlos Sobera surprised everyone this Tuesday during the gala of Survivors: Tierra de Nadie by revealing something about Laura Madrueño. The Basque presenter introduced his colleague, who was happy from Honduras because of the sun shining on the island at that moment.

It was then that Sobera warned Laura Madrueño that next week they would have bad weather again. "No. Give us a break, please, we've had two very complicated months," Madrueño replied, showing that she doesn't like certain weather phenomena.

| Mediaset

"Let's see the gala we have ahead," pointed out Laura Madrueño. Meanwhile, Carlos Sobera predicted what will come in a few days: "I've already ordered a storm for next Tuesday." The presenter, who couldn't hold back her laughter, then shared that both she and the rest of the Survivors team are tired of so much rain.

Carlos Sobera Makes a Joke That Reveals How Laura Madrueño Feels

Then Carlos Sobera spoke again: "No, there's no break. You're going to know what it's like to live in Bilbao," replied the Mediaset presenter. "No, no, none of that; don't threaten me, we're in the Caribbean here and we have enough storms here," the Madrilenian replied with laughter.

Madrueño, aware of what the rains in Honduras mean for the contestants' survival, implored that the sun remain present for a few days.

| Telecinco

While the author of Somos agua revealed that she prefers the rains to disappear for the survivors' sake, the truth is that excessive heat doesn't benefit them either. She herself acknowledged the downside of high temperatures.

"The hardest part of the day-to-day is working with such extreme heat and humidity conditions," she explained a couple of years ago. "You can't imagine what it's like to have so many hours of rehearsal and live broadcast. The wear and tear I have is brutal," revealed the communicator who joined Survivors in 2023.

Laura Madrueño Is Aware of How the Weather Affects the Contestants

In fact, high temperatures can cause physical and mental fatigue and even a heat stroke like the one Laura Madrueño suffered live. She herself revealed that she had personally experienced how her vision had blurred during a test she was witnessing.

In this edition, bad weather has taken center stage. The high humidity levels have stopped worrying the contestants. Instead, it's the strong storms hitting the Cayos Cochinos that forced them to be evacuated a few weeks ago due to the severe weather.

| Telecinco

The intense rains and gusts of wind caused the survivors to be temporarily moved to a safer place. In addition to the adverse weather conditions, there is the cold and hunger, as well as the contestants' fatigue. For this reason, it's assumed that they all agree with Laura Madrueño in wishing for good weather to settle on the island.