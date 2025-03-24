Everyone Is Shocked: This Is What Happened to Gerard Piqué at a Shakira Concert

Since Shakira and Piqué ended their relationship, their breakup has sparked a wave of headlines in the media and songs full of messages. What began as an emotional separation quickly turned into a media phenomenon.

Especially because of the way the singer decided to channel her pain through music. Instead of hiding, Shakira transformed that difficult stage into a creative engine that has marked her new artistic era.

Songs like Monotonía or Te Felicito made it clear that the artist was not only facing emotional loss but also taking control of her life with strength and courage. This new chapter in her career has been a testament to her ability to reinvent herself.

| Europa Press

Shakira Triumphs on Her Tour

Now, with her tour Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, the Colombian artist is touring stages with a proposal that mixes emotion, empowerment, and spectacle. Mexico has been one of the standout stops with seven concerts at the Estadio GNP Seguros.

There, thousands of fans have replied with enthusiasm, cheering every song, from the classics that marked a generation to the most recent ones. The latter have served as a catharsis after her breakup with the former footballer.

Gerard Piqué More Present Than Ever at Shakira's Last Concert

However, amid the festive atmosphere and widespread admiration, an unexpected gesture captured part of the attention. The symbolic figure of Gerard Piqué appeared among the audience.

Not because he attended, but because some spectators decided to show up wearing jerseys with his name. The images quickly circulated on social media, generating all kinds of reactions.

Some interpreted it as a joke or a way to remember the past with irony. Others, however, saw it as an unnecessary provocation in an environment where the focus should be solely on the artist and her music.

This type of appearance has divided followers. Some believe it is simply a harmless anecdote. However, Shakira's most loyal fans have expressed their discontent, considering it a lack of sensitivity.

Meanwhile, Shakira has not replied to the controversy. True to her style, she remains focused on the stage, giving herself to the audience with strength and energy. Her presence continues to be magnetic, and her concerts in Mexico confirm it: she is more than an artist, she is a symbol of resilience.