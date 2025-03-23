No One Demanded What Marieta Has Revealed About Suso Álvarez: 'I Asked Him...'

Marieta has caused a media earthquake in her debut as a collaborator on Fiesta. The former contestant of GH Dúo has spoken openly about her relationship with Suso Álvarez and has hinted at an unexpected detail. "I asked him in GH Dúo, but he didn't take it seriously," the influencer confessed to Emma García.

What else has Marieta shared about her relationship with Suso? Is the couple closer than ever to taking the big step? The young woman didn't hesitate to clarify it.

Nobody Expected What Marieta Has Shared About Suso Álvarez

Emma García was in charge of welcoming Marieta in her debut as a collaborator on the show. "I have found myself," the young woman stated, showing a notable evolution since her first appearances on television.

But the excitement of the moment turned into surprise when Emma couldn't help but ask her about her relationship with Suso Álvarez. "You've got him crazy, huh. I saw a video that looked like he was proposing to you," the host commented, referring to some images at the Eiffel Tower.

Marieta, without losing her characteristic charm, replied with laughter: "Almost, he made a move, but it was a joke." However, the conversation didn't end there. Emma, always willing to dig deeper, continued pressing: "Did you want it to happen?".

To which Marieta, without hesitation, replied: "I wanted it to happen, but I know it will because I'm so persistent." It was then that the host launched a reflection that changed everything: "But you could also propose to him yourself."

It was at that moment that Marieta dropped the bomb: "I asked him in GH Dúo, but he didn't take it seriously. I already made an attempt, now it's his turn." With this revelation, the collaborator made it clear that she isn't afraid to take the first step, but also that she expects Suso to do the same in the future.

"But aren't you a bit young?" Emma asked. However, at 25 years old, Marieta is clear: "I want everything now, I want everything with him. He is the man of my life, the person I want to be with every day. I've never felt the beautiful feeling I have since I met him."

Suso's Surprise Call to Marieta

As if the moment wasn't exciting enough, the show's production had a surprise prepared: a live call from Suso to talk to his girlfriend.

"It excites me to hear her because, on television, they have always spoken badly of me. Now, Marieta surprises me by speaking with unbelievable love toward me, she always speaks with affection and it generates tremendous admiration in me. She is such an intelligent woman, Emma, you will get to know her, she is much better than me in everything, you will see," he commented.

Suso's words moved Marieta to the point of confessing: "I'm going to cry..." But Emma, always alert to details, couldn't let a key question pass: "Why didn't you propose to her under the Eiffel Tower?".

Suso, after a few seconds of silence, replied sincerely: "We are at a moment where we get along so well, that we have to enjoy it. As my father-in-law says, now we are at a moment where we have to celebrate our relationship."

However, Emma's insistence ended up extracting a more concrete confession: "I also, in the future, want to marry her." Words that sparked euphoria on the set and leave open the possibility of an official engagement in the future.

The words of Suso Álvarez have ignited speculation about a future engagement with Marieta. Although there is no ring at the moment, the couple makes it clear that their love is stronger than ever and that, sooner or later, there could be wedding bells. Will Suso take the initiative this time?