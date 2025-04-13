Everyone Is Shocked by What's Been Leaked About Carmen Alcayde and Montoya: 'They Have…'

The broadcast of TardeAR last Thursday left all viewers speechless after offering an exclusive about Carmen Alcayde's participation in Supervivientes. In a live connection full of emotion, the contestant's brother, Pedro Alcayde, joined the show to publicly defend his sister. Carmen Alcayde has been the subject of intense comments in recent weeks due to her behavior and her relationship with Montoya, and her brother confessed that: "They have a lot of chemistry."

During the discussion, the collaborators commented on the high level of drama that Carmen shows in each of the contest's challenges. From screams to scenes full of tension, her attitude has not gone unnoticed.

But it was Pedro who provided the key to understanding his sister's character, stating emphatically: "I'm suffering almost as much as she is, Carmen is a whirlwind. She's been like this since she was little, she's not acting, she's driven by emotions, she's driven by demons."

Nobody Expected What Has Been Said About Carmen Alcayde and Montoya

The brother's statements didn't stop there. In a curious moment, the collaborators asked why Carmen often cries without a single tear being seen, to which Pedro replied without hesitation: "She screams."

"She screams a lot and doesn't shed tears, she's more about screaming." A phrase that undoubtedly caused equal parts laughter and bewilderment among those present in the studio. However, what surprised the most was what was said about Carmen Alcayde getting closer to Montoya because she likes him.

The Truth About Montoya and Carmen Alcayde's Relationship Leaks

However, the most shocking part of the afternoon came when Pedro spoke openly about Carmen's relationship with her colleague Montoya, one of her biggest supporters within the reality show.

"What Carmen has is affinity. Sometimes they have chemistry, and in the end, Carmen and Montoya are equally intense, and that's where they've found each other," he confessed. These words deeply surprised the collaborators, as many thought Carmen had approached Montoya out of romantic interest.

Pedro wanted to end that speculation by clarifying: "Carmen doesn't feel loved on the island, and the only one who pays attention to her is Montoya, they're friends." This revelation has left everyone amazed, as no one expected the connection between Carmen and Montoya to be simply an intense friendship, marked by complicity and mutual understanding. Will this be the key for Carmen Alcayde to remain strong in the final stretch of the contest? Time will tell.