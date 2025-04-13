Cold Water Shock After What Happened with Makoke on 'Survivors': 'It's Horrible'

Makoke decided to join Supervivientes without knowing that what she was going to experience would be so extreme. After suffering a fall that almost brought her back to Spain, Kiko Matamoros's ex has been forced to face a really complicated situation. Alongside Manuel González and Nieves Fit, Makoke appeared desperate in the face of the nightmare she has had to live through firsthand: "It's horrible," complained the woman from Málaga.

The three survivors, in addition to enduring hunger, are seeing how the weather phenomena are hitting harder in this edition than in previous ones. Specifically, they have already faced three storms.

| Mediaset

While they were evacuated for safety during the first one, they had to endure the second one outdoors. Now, in this third one, the castaways on Playa Misterio are living a nightmare, a situation they have complained about.

Makoke Has Denounced the Situation She Is Experiencing on Supervivientes

Just as Laura Madrueño was about to start the reward game, the survivors quickly expressed their discontent. "We have no food at all, a handful of rice and some coconut. We're very weak," Manuel pointed out.

It was then when Makoke was most blunt. "We want food! We don't even have a can and we can't go fishing in this horrible storm," she shouted, complaining that they had no food to eat. "We're soaked, it's horrible, everything is wet," insisted the Andalusian.

| Mediaset

The mother of Anita Matamoros, far from stopping there, criticized the fact that, if they passed the test, the reward would be some matches. According to her, it was a useless prize since they had nothing to cook with the fire.

"Well, it's also an essential element to dry your clothes, warm up, and sleep with some heat," the presenter replied.

Kiko Matamoros's Ex Begged for Something to Eat

However, the three participants did not give up and insisted on showing the importance of being able to eat something. It was then when Laura Madrueño informed them of the decision that the management had made.

"Poseidon is communicating to me that due to the extreme and critical situation we are experiencing, in addition to the fire, you will be able to take three cans to your island," she explained. However, the presenter warned them that they had to make the maximum effort to achieve their goal. Finally, Makoke, Manuel, and Nieves passed the test and got the matches and the cans.

The truth is that the survivors tried to keep the few belongings they have dry. Even so, the hurricane-force winds and torrential rains add to the fact that they are without fire and without food.

| Mediaset

The three inhabitants of Playa Misterio seemed to be pursued by bad luck when, after managing to light the fire, they quickly lost it. Additionally, the strong waves and wind prevented them from catching even a single fish. A critical situation that left them with only a small can of rice for the entire week.