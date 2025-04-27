Everyone Is Shocked by What They've Leaked About Carmen Alcayde on 'Supervivientes'

The Television Universe Is on Fire. A Bomb Has Exploded Right on the TardeAR Set, Leaving Everyone Present and the Audience Speechless. Tensions Among the Families of the Supervivientes Contestants Have Reached a Critical Point, and at the Center of the Storm Is, Once Again, Carmen Alcayde.

Everything Happens a Few Days Ago, Live, When a Face-to-Face Loaded with Tension Occurs Between Elena, Pelayo Díaz's Mother, and Pedro, Carmen Alcayde's Brother. The Reason: Carmen's Controversial Performance in the Last Gala of the Reality Show. Carmen Had a Harsh Confrontation with All Her Island Mates After Accusing Them of Not Helping Montoya When He Felt Unwell.

| Telecinco

Pedro Alcayde, Very Serious, Defends His Sister and Makes Statements That Shake the Set: "They Are Selfish People, and to Me, They Are Competing Before Being People. Pelayo Is Not to Blame for Montoya's Illness, but What He Has Is an Incredible Lack of Humanity." His Words Are Like a Direct Shot to the Heart of the Contest.

What No One Knew About Carmen Alcayde's Participation in Supervivientes Leaks

But Elena's Response Is Not Long in Coming and Further Fuels the Controversy. "Your Sister Carmen Is Acting All the Time. She Is Always Calling Her Monty, but She Also Does It to Get TV Time," She Says Without Hesitation.

| Telecinco

A Phrase That Not Only Ignites Tempers on TardeAR but Also Unleashes a Media Earthquake That Shakes Social Media and Sets Alike. If True, Carmen Alcayde Would Not Be Such a Friend of Montoya but Would Approach Him to Get More Camera Time on the TV Show.

The Audience Is Divided Over What Has Leaked About Carmen Alcayde's Attitude in Supervivientes

The Confession of Pelayo's Mother Reopens an Old Wound: the Alleged Strategy of Carmen Alcayde to Gain Screen Time by Using Her Closeness to Montoya. For Weeks, Many Collaborators Have Suggested That the Relationship Between Them Is Not as Sincere as It Seems. Now, Elena's Words Seem to Confirm What Was, Until Today, Only a Suspicion.

| Telecinco

The Audience Is Divided: Some Accuse Her of Being Manipulative, Others Applaud Her Courage and Sincerity. The Truth Is That Carmen Leaves No One Indifferent, and Every Step She Takes in Supervivientes Becomes a National Topic of Conversation.

Is Carmen Really Concerned About Montoya, or Are We Facing a New Master of the Television Show?