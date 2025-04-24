Adara Molinero Gains Strength and Confirms the Worst about Hugo Sierra, Father of Her Child

Adara Molinero has broken a silence she had been keeping for some months. The former reality show contestant from Gran Hermano or GH Dúo has returned with En las mejores familias, a video podcast in which she talks with her mother. The Madrid native has taken advantage of this meeting with her followers to reveal how her ex, Hugo Sierra, behaves with their son Martín.

Molinero chose Father's Day to launch a direct attack on her former partner. The TV personality congratulated those "who haven't gone two months without seeing their child." With these words, she exposed the Uruguayan, giving hints about the relationship he keeps with his little one.

On such a significant date, Adara valued the parents who fulfill their role. Those who get involved, "care for and support their children at every stage of their life and in their decisions," Adara defended.

Adara Molinero Reaffirms Her Words About Hugo Sierra

Veiledly, she referred to those who, for one reason or another, are not close to their children. For the daughter of Elena Rodríguez, "being a father is more than a title; it's a daily commitment." This is why the influencer emphasized those who earn recognition as fathers.

Now, in the conversation that Elena Rodríguez and Adara Molinero have kept, she reaffirms her words. "What I wrote and explained is like this: it's what I think a father should be," she defended.

A statement that again reminds that this role belongs to those who get involved in raising their children. "I haven't had that luck, and generally, there are other people who don't have that luck either," Adara clarified.

Tired of being questioned for every post she shares, the winner of GH VIP 7 was adamant about this matter. "Fathers should be ashamed for not being good fathers," she asserted.

Molinero also wanted to make it clear that the message she sent on Father's Day was not the result of an impulse she later regretted.

Adara Molinero Reported That Hugo Sierra Doesn't Fulfill His Obligations to His Son

"Is it fairer that the father isn't fulfilling his role as a father, or is it fairer that the woman is tired?" Adara Molinero asked aloud. She added: "Enough already! I'm tired of staying silent. It's reached a point where I can't take it anymore."

It was at that moment when Elena Rodríguez, Adara's mother, spoke up. The former Supervivientes contestant argued that mothers don't always have to be up to the task, especially when there's another person who should be equally involved.

Adara's mother took the opportunity to point out that mothers and fathers "have the same responsibility and obligation." According to her, both should be present "to the same extent."

Meanwhile, Hugo Sierra had the chance to give his opinion on what Adara had said about him. Following the influencer's words, TardeAR contacted Sierra to get his impression. Then the winner of GH Revolution replied bluntly: "She's heartless, I can only say that, not much to add," he told one of the show's editors.