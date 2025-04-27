Cristina Pedroche and Dabiz Muñoz Raise Alarms: They Deliver Sad News

Cristina Pedroche took advantage of her presence on Zapeando, a show she collaborates on, to share news related to her and her husband Dabiz Muñoz. The TV personality was candid when talking about her second pregnancy to confirm how she is feeling at the moment. Pedroche had no qualms in admitting that, two and a half months before giving birth, she feels "very tired."

Cristina has been dropping some hints about how she is. Now, without hiding the exhaustion she carries, the panelist admitted that this pregnancy is very different from the previous one.

| Atresmedia

Weeks before giving birth, Pedroche vented live: "On the outside I don't know, but on the inside I must be 'darkened,'" she explained. Despite her colleagues' comments, who noted that she looked good, Dabiz Muñoz's wife did not share those words.

Cristina Pedroche Shares How She Feels in the Final Stretch of Her Second Pregnancy

She has also spoken about this circumstance on her Instagram profile. Resigned, Pedroche emphasized the biggest difference she finds with Laia's pregnancy. "I was already warned that there would be several differences between the first and second pregnancy, but I didn't imagine so many," she shared with her followers.

In a post where, showcasing her good humor, the Madrilenian dedicated a few words to her haters. "Since I'm not the only mother...," she warned, aware that her words are scrutinized.

Next, the journalist asked her female followers what the biggest difference they found between their first pregnancy and the subsequent ones. Pedroche started by using herself as an example: "Me: the rest."

On July 14, Laia will blow out the candles on her second birthday. It is possible that by then, Dabiz Muñoz and Cristina Pedroche's daughter will have already become a big sister.

| Instagram, @cristipedroche

Until that moment arrives, Cristina Pedroche is handling her pregnancy as best she can. "Before, I could take a nap whenever I wanted, now when they let me and I don't always fall asleep, it's very hard for me," she admitted with a laugh.

With more than three million followers, the influencer's account quickly filled with reactions. Most agreed in highlighting that each pregnancy is different and encouraged the collaborator to keep going despite the comments from those who continuously question her.

Cristina Pedroche Has Confessed That She Feels Very Tired a Few Weeks Before Giving Birth

On December 28, 2024, coinciding with the Day of the Holy Innocents, Cristina Pedroche announced her second pregnancy. Although the date caused some skepticism, the presenter and her husband were not lying when they announced they would expand the family.

A few weeks later, specifically on February 7, the couple revealed the baby's gender. Through an extensive message accompanied by the image of a butterfly emerging from an egg, Cristina Pedroche publicly announced that she is expecting a boy.

"I love you madly, baby. Your dad, your little sister, and I adore you; I love you, son," were the words with which Cristina Pedroche concluded this sincere letter. We just have to wait for the little one to be born so that the TV personality can finally fulfill her desire to hold her child in her arms.