Everyone Is Shocked by What Diego Arrabal Has Discovered About Kiko Hernández

Diego Arrabal was a collaborator for years in different Telecinco shows until he was fired in 2022. Since then, the journalist has managed to carve out a niche as a content creator through a YouTube channel where he echoes the latest celebrity news. In one of his most recent videos, the Marbella native directly attacks Kiko Hernández, who is reportedly about to be "kicked out."

Arrabal commented on recent information suggesting that the collaborator of Ni que fuéramos will not be part of the new Televisión Española project that will premiere in a few weeks. A new show where they will indeed count on his longtime colleagues, Belén Esteban and María Patiño.

EXCLUSIVA EN DIRECTO. "REVENTAMOS TODO" COMETE ESTA KIKO HERNÁNDEZ.

Diego Arrabal Predicts What Will Happen with Kiko Hernández in a Few Weeks

While nothing is confirmed at the moment, the YouTuber was quick to celebrate the news. "Kicked the f*** out," the paparazzi blurted about the situation awaiting Fran Antón's husband.

"It's not just bad, it's worse. Televisión Española is very clear and doesn't want Kiko Hernández," Arrabal insisted about the public broadcaster's plans. Meanwhile, Arrabal repeated that the collaborator will be left out of the new show, he also made it clear that, according to him, this new program "is going to explode."

| Canal Quickie

Televisión Española has already given some details about the show, which will last two hours and air live from Monday to Friday. Among the collaborators participating in La familia de la tele are names like Lydia Lozano, Javi de Hoyos, Kiko Matamoros, or Marta Riesco. Although the final list hasn't been closed, it's certain that Belén Esteban will appear as one of the star collaborators with a prominent role.

The new program will bet on a mix of entertainment, current affairs, and humor. They will cover celebrity topics but also matters of general interest, with a clear intention of offering a companionable space to the audience.

It was last May when Kiko Hernández returned to television after the cancellation of Sálvame. In his presentation on the new Canal Quickie show, María Patiño wanted to know why the Madrid native had hesitated to join the program.

Kiko Hernández Might Not Be Part of the New Televisión Española Project

"Why did it take so long for you to come?" the presenter asked. "Two weeks," Hernández defended himself. And he added: "First I said 'no,' then I said 'yes'... And there was a moment when I said 'I'm going there,'" he concluded.

Then, Fran Antón's husband acknowledged that for him, the most gratifying part of the new project was being able to work "without censorship." "When we went in there, in what you call the channel across the street, we had to read a protocol of everything that couldn't be talked about. It was impossible to work freely," he explained about his time at Telecinco.

| YouTube, Diego Arrabal Paparazzo

We will have to wait until next April 22 to see if Diego Arrabal is finally right and Kiko Hernández is left out of this new and promising project. News that, if confirmed, would mark a new stage in the career of the former Gran Hermano participant as a panelist.