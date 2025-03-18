David Cantero Slams His Fist on the Table After Leaving Telecinco: 'You Have to be...'

Days after leaving his job at Telecinco, David Cantero has returned to his social media with a new and revealing statement. The television presenter has made a bold move to uncover the whole truth about his discreet departure from the network: "We need to be more careful".

It was on March 2nd when this well-known journalist bid farewell to all viewers with absolute discretion after presenting his last program: "Goodbye, thank you for everything".

| Telecinco

However, it wasn't until four days later that Mediaset España announced that David Cantero was leaving the company. A departure that occurred after being at the helm of Informativos Telecinco during the weekends for more than 15 years:

"The network extends its gratitude to him. David Cantero and Mediaset España have finalized the terms to conclude the journalist's professional stage at the company after almost 15 years of fruitful and brilliant career".

| Mediaset

Meanwhile, David Cantero himself has assured that it is "a mutually agreed, friendly, agreed, tough, but kind separation". Since then, and due to the mystery that has arisen around him, several rumors have emerged related to his departure from Telecinco.

Among them, it has even been said that a possible surgical intervention is responsible for his goodbye. A topic on which he himself wanted to be clear through his latest social media post.

David Cantero Makes a Bold Move and Denies a Rumor About His Departure from Telecinco

David Cantero ended this stage without saying goodbye live to the audience, a detail that sparked numerous speculations about the reasons for his departure. However, the most repeated rumor is directly related to his health condition.

| Instagram, @david_cantero_informativos

So much so that some media have even claimed that the presenter has left television to undergo knee surgery. News that caused great concern among his closest friends and family.

For this reason, and in light of this situation, David Cantero quickly took to his official Instagram account to share a video in which he completely denies this information.

"Well, that's it... I haven't been to any operating room and I'm perfectly fine, thank you. I'm convinced they did it without bad intentions, but we need to be more careful..."

However, although he has denied this news, David Cantero has confessed that it is true that "I injured my meniscus". An injury from which, he has confessed, he has already fully recovered.