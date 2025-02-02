Sofía Cristo's emotional message to Bárbara Rey on her most special day: 'You are...'

Today is a very special day for Bárbara Rey. The vedette celebrates her 75th birthday this Sunday, surrounded by the love of her loved ones and the unconditional support of her followers. Sofía Cristo has shown how much she supports Bárbara Rey by sending her an emotional message: "You are light."

However, this significant date comes at a complicated time for the artist, marked by the estrangement with her son, Ángel Cristo. For more than a year, mother and son haven't spoken to each other.

| Europapress

The relationship broke down after Ángel Cristo appeared on various television shows, accusing his mother of not being good to him during his youth. These statements deeply affected Bárbara Rey, who has experienced very tough moments due to this family conflict.

Sofía Cristo stands by Bárbara Rey

But in the midst of the storm, there is someone who has never left her alone: her daughter, Sofía Cristo. The young woman has shown on numerous occasions that she supports her mother in all her decisions and doesn't share her brother's harsh words against Bárbara.

Just a few days ago, Bárbara Rey visited the set of ¡De Viernes! to talk about her complicated relationship with Ángel Cristo. With the sincerity that characterizes her, the vedette confirmed that the situation remains tense and that, as of today, reconciliation seems distant.

| Mediaset

After her appearance on the program, she wanted to thank her followers for all the love and support they have given her during this time. Through her social media, she shared an emotional message: "As I always tell you, thank you for all the support, love, and affection I receive. I love you."

The emotional message from Sofía Cristo to Bárbara Rey

However, the message that has moved everyone the most has been from Sofía Cristo. On such a special day, Sofía wanted to dedicate words full of love to her mother, Bárbara Rey, once again confirming the unbreakable bond that unites them.

"You are the greatest thing in my life. I love you, mom. You are light," wrote Sofía on her social media.

| @sofiacristo_cristo, @barbararey_oficial, Instagram

With these words, Sofía Cristo makes it clear that her support for Bárbara Rey is absolute. Mother and daughter remain united, despite family difficulties. Meanwhile, the vedette's followers continue to show her their admiration and affection on such a significant day for her.

Bárbara Rey celebrates her 75 years with the certainty that, although she has gone through tough times, she will always have the unconditional love of her daughter and the warmth of her audience.