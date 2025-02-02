María del Monte's attitude before the trial against Antonio Tejado: 'Incredible'

The countdown begins, the trial against Antonio Tejado and the rest of the accused is about to start. They are accused of having participated in the alleged robbery at María del Monte's home, which occurred on August 25, 2023. She has shown her attitude just before the trial by attending a show she described as: "Incredible."

María, the victim of the incident, has maintained a discreet stance, but now reveals her attitude toward the imminent court date. Almost a year later, the investigation is still ongoing. The authorities have encountered difficulties.

| Antena 3

The extraction of the suspects' phones delayed the process, so an extension was requested in the preliminary phase. Now, if there are no new setbacks, the instruction will conclude on February 28. The evidence gathered so far will be key in the outcome of the case.

María del Monte's attitude just before the judicial process against Antonio Tejado

That day could mark a turning point, the date of the oral trial will be known. Additionally, the Civil Guard and the Prosecutor's Office will define the charges. The alleged crimes of those involved in the 'Operation Abgena' will be revealed.

The court hearing is expected to shed light on the events of that night and the degree of involvement of each of the accused.

| Instagram, @mariadelmonte_oficial

María del Monte, in the midst of this legal whirlwind, remains calm, as she has demonstrated on social media. Her attitude has surprised many: She has shared a plan that reflects absolute tranquility. Despite the ongoing judicial process, the singer continues with her life and professional commitments.

"Incredible, the pillars of the musical earth, an immersive and extraordinary show, more than recommended. Long live music and art, thank you for making us enjoy so much. When there are no pillars... the rest doesn't work."

María del Monte sends a hidden message against Antonio Tejado

These words have sparked discussion, it could be a hidden message. Perhaps directed at her nephew, Antonio Tejado, who in the past, considered her one of his pillars. Now, everything has changed, the family relationship has been fractured by the events.

| Antena 3

María del Monte faces the trial with serenity, her stance is firm. The legal process is about to reach its crucial stage. The truth will be on the table very soon.

Meanwhile, María remains focused on her music and her followers, showing that her life doesn't stop despite the impending judicial storm.