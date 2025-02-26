Excitement Over the Words That Asraf Beno Has Dedicated to Isa Pantoja in the Hospital

There is less and less time left for Isa Pantoja to welcome her baby. However, there are still a few months to go and she must continue with the usual medical check-ups during pregnancy. Today, Isa underwent a medical test and what has most moved her followers were the words that Asraf Beno dedicated to her.

In recent weeks, she has faced some scares and health problems. Despite this, she now seems to be in a calmer stage.

| Instagram, @isapantojam

This Wednesday, February 26, she went to her health center to undergo an important test. It is a key exam in any woman's pregnancy. Isa shared her experience on social media and recounted how she felt during this process.

Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno Go to Their Health Center

In recent weeks, the television collaborator has focused on herself. Her priority has been to take care of herself and have as peaceful a pregnancy as possible.

After the scare of Anabel Pantoja's daughter, Isa took some time to rest. That incident forced her to travel urgently to Gran Canaria in the middle of her pregnancy.

| Telecinco

This Wednesday, the young woman underwent the glucose test. She already took this test in the previous trimester but had to repeat it.

"I had to repeat the long glucose curve in the second trimester, although it was negative in the first. I hope it will be the same this time," Isa expressed in a photograph from the health center.

Asraf Beno's Emotional Words to Isa Pantoja from the Hospital

However, what has most moved her followers were Asraf Beno's words. Her partner wanted to show his support at this very special moment. Through his social media, he shared a message full of affection and admiration: "Another test overcome."

| Instagram, asraf_beno

The image that joined his words touched everyone. In the photograph, Asraf is seen holding Isa's hand, a gesture of support that has warmed the hearts of their followers. Many have highlighted the unconditional love and companionship that Asraf is providing her during this stage.

Isa Pantoja's pregnancy continues to progress and she is getting closer to meeting her baby. Meanwhile, she has the unconditional support of Asraf. Their love and complicity have become an example of mutual support in this sweet wait.