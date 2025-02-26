Surprise in 'y Ahora Sonsoles' After Sonsoles Ónega's Confession About Doña Letizia

The program Y ahora Sonsoles experienced an unexpected moment this afternoon. During the broadcast, images of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia visiting their portraits at the Royal Palace were shown. However, what caught the most attention was Sonsoles Ónega's confession about Doña Letizia.

The photographs, by renowned American artist Annie Leibovitz, were unveiled on November 26. However, until now, the monarchs hadn't had the opportunity to see them in person.

The king and queen arrived at the Bank of Spain this morning. There, they were received by Annie Leibovitz, who shared details about the creative process with them.

Sonsoles Ónega Surprises in Y ahora Sonsoles Talking About Doña Letizia

Queen Letizia and the photographer greeted each other warmly, showing evident complicity. Meanwhile, Felipe VI entered the room, pointed at the portraits and smiled. For several minutes, both listened alertly to the artist's explanations about her work.

However, the most surprising moment of the program came when Sonsoles Ónega made an unexpected confession. Upon seeing the images of the royals, the host declared naturally: “We’ll have to go see them at the Bank of Spain.” Her words caused astonishment in the studio and among the audience.

This confession drew particular attention. It is known that Sonsoles Ónega and Queen Letizia have maintained a close friendship for years.

Throughout her career, the journalist has avoided making comments about the queen in public. But on this occasion, she broke that usual discretion.

Sonsoles Ónega Confirms in Y ahora Sonsoles That She Will Go See Queen Letizia's Portrait

The truth is that Sonsoles Ónega surprised everyone by speaking so naturally about her intention to see the portraits of the royals at the Bank of Spain.

Meanwhile, Annie Leibovitz's photographs continue to cause a sensation. Her unique style has managed to capture an imposing image of the monarchs. The expectation around these portraits continues to grow, and now it is expected that many people will follow Sonsoles Ónega's example and go see them in person.

The program closed the segment with images of the royal visit. A moment that undoubtedly left a mark on the audience and revealed a more spontaneous side of the host.