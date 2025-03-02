Emma García Stops 'fiesta' to Drop a Bombshell on Makoke Before 'supervivientes'

Emma García has halted Fiesta live to drop a bomb that affects Makoke, her collaborator. She has done it just as Makoke is about to board a flight to Honduras to begin her journey in Supervivientes.

Emma García Interrupts Fiesta with a Revelation About Makoke Before Supervivientes

Makoke is experiencing one of the happiest stages of her life as she is going to marry her boyfriend. And, as if that weren't enough, today she begins her adventure in Supervivientes after years of trying to participate in that reality show.

However, this sweet moment has been soured by Emma García with the information she has released on Fiesta. There is a rumor circulating on social media indicating that there are photos of Gonzalo kissing another woman.

The host has stated: “Makoke with her bags packed because she is leaving today for Supervivientes. And she encounters this story. She had a little pinch here, and now she'll have two.”

Reactions on the Fiesta Set to the Rumor About Makoke's Boyfriend

The collaborators of Fiesta have not taken long to react to the rumor. Many have labeled the information as “opportunistic” and have questioned the veracity of the supposed photographs.

However, Amor Romeira has provided more details on the matter, stating: “For a while, I was directly receiving information about Makoke's partner. It was a person with a first and last name, unknown to me.”

“I passed all that on to her when they were starting. And they were telling me that she should be careful because that guy was approaching famous and wealthy women.”

These statements have added tension to the atmosphere, generating doubts about Gonzalo's loyalty. Emma García, trying to remain calm, has expressed: “I hope it's not true so she can leave peacefully, but...”

The situation has raised questions about how this news will affect the participation of the ex of Kiko Matamoros in Supervivientes. Will she decide to confront Gonzalo before leaving? Will she be able to focus on the competition with this speculation?

The Relationship Between Makoke and Gonzalo

Makoke made her relationship with Gonzalo public some time ago, and since then, they have shared moments of happiness on social media and at public events. Moreover, they did not hesitate to appear together on a television set to announce their engagement. And to make clear how happy they are.

However, the revelation of this rumor could pose an emotional obstacle for her and, above all, for her participation in the reality show. Mental stability is crucial to face adversities. Hence, the doubt about her partner's fidelity could undermine her strength in critical moments of the competition.

The decision to share the rumor live may have been difficult for Emma García. But her intention seems to be to inform the Málaga native before her departure, preventing her from finding out from third parties. In this case, she has taken on the responsibility of communicating delicate information, showing her commitment to transparency, truth, and her collaborators.