Marta López Takes a Risk and Unveils the Truth About Terelu Campos: 'a Little Show'

Marta López, like everyone else, has been stunned by Terelu Campos's signing for Supervivientes. But after the initial shock, she hasn't hesitated to take a risk and reveal a truth. Yes, what role she believes Terelu will play in the reality show.

In a forceful manner, she explained on Socialité: "I don't see Terelu prepared for Supervivientes. That's going to be a spectacle."

Marta López Predicts Terelu Campos's Journey on Supervivientes

Last Friday it was revealed that Terelu Campos will participate in the next edition of Supervivientes, which will start next Thursday. A bomb news that has caused all kinds of rumors and theories, like Kiko Matamoros's.

Now, the latest to speak on the matter has been Marta López, a former contestant of the reality show and a collaborator on Telecinco. In an interview for Socialité, she took a risk and revealed what she suspects will happen with the presenter in the competition.

She stated: "I don't see Terelu prepared for Supervivientes, that's going to be a spectacle. I wouldn't miss it for the world. Let's see if she makes it through the first night."

These statements have surprised many, especially because Marta is a former participant of the show and knows firsthand the difficulties of living in extreme conditions. Her skepticism is based on the perception that Campos might not be physically prepared to face the tough challenges that characterize the competition.

Additionally, Marta López has compared Campos's future participation with that of her sister, who was also a contestant in previous editions. She commented: "It's hard to do worse than Carmen Borrego, but I think she will surpass her." However, she acknowledged that Alejandra Rubio's mother has an advantage: "What she has in her favor is her mind, it's strong."

In Contrast to Marta López, Adara Molinero Is More Positive About Terelu Campos

Meanwhile, Adara Molinero has offered a more optimistic perspective on Terelu's participation in Supervivientes 2025. In the same program, she expressed: "I trust her. We have to trust, give her a vote of confidence, poor thing."

"We have to remember that no one trusted me back in the day and then look. You never know."

She added: "I hope the contestants don't hear me and get scared, but it's brutal. The hardest thing they're going to experience in their life. I'm sorry."

Words to which Carmen Borrego intervened, standing up for her sister. She did so by saying: "She's going to put on a show."

Given the circumstances, it's clear that Campos's presence in the survival reality show hasn't left anyone indifferent. However, various sources have indicated that the presenter won't be a contestant but will have a special mission that will be revealed in the first gala. A strategy that has caused even more interest and speculation about what Terelu's role will be in this edition.

Only time will tell how her experience in the competition will unfold and whether she will manage to exceed expectations or not. For Marta López, it will be a real flop and she'll be out in the first round. We'll have to wait to find out.