Emma García Sets Off All the Alarms with Her Unexpected Confession on 'Fiesta'

Emma García is one of the most reserved hosts when it comes to her private life. However, throughout the shows she hosts, she often shares some personal anecdotes. Despite not giving too many details, she has spoken in the past about important episodes of her life on Fiesta.

Last Saturday, March 8, Emma García once again surprised with a new confession live. On this occasion, she revealed that she has been close to dying several times. Shocking statements that not even the director of Fiesta knew.

It all happened on Fiesta, during a debate about the fear of death. In the weekend segment, they featured psychologist Rafael Santandreu, who addressed the topic with his characteristic reassuring approach. The expert tried to calm the anxiety that millions of people feel in the face of the certainty of death.

Emma García Stops Fiesta to Deliver a Message

The specialist mentioned the Latin expression "memento mori," which means "remember that you will die someday." With this phrase, he wanted to convey the importance of living life to the fullest. According to Santandreu, it is essential to focus on what is truly important and to set aside unnecessary worries.

During the segment, Fiesta aired a video with testimonials from celebrities. Antonio Resines, the singer La Mari de Chambao, Paz Padilla, and actress Lola Herrera shared their near-death experiences. It was at that moment that Emma decided to share her own experience.

"We are not aware of the times we have been close to dying," confessed the host of Fiesta. "I was told that I had been close to dying four times. They told me when, and I hadn't even been aware."

The reaction in the studio was immediate as all the collaborators were left speechless. No one expected that confession, although Emma tends to surprise week after week.

Surprise on Fiesta After Emma García's Words

From the direction of Fiesta, Eva Espejo reacted instantly. Although the viewers couldn't hear her, she made a comment to the host through the earpiece. Emma, without hesitation, interrupted the guest to respond to her live.

"You have your host here by a miracle," she told Eva naturally. But she didn't want to give more details about what happened to her or when.

The unexpected revelation from Emma García has caused a great media stir. The news has spread like wildfire in the media. Emma García has once again surprised with her sincerity on Fiesta.