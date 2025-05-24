Emma García confirms the worst about Ana María Aldón and all alarms go off.

Ana María Aldón returned to her position as a collaborator on Fiesta last March. Since then, the Andalusian has been involved in several controversies, in addition to having to endure the weight of criticism. Now, it has been Emma García who has announced that José Ortega Cano's ex, who is not going through her best moment, has decided to step away from television.

The presenter of the aforementioned Telecinco magazine hinted at the reasons for Ana María's decision. "It has been a culmination of things," Emma García suggested. "She is in a delicate personal moment and wants to take care of her mother," added Paloma Barrientos, with whom Aldón also had a confrontation a few days ago.

The truth is that in a short time the Andalusian designer has suffered the pain of losing two family members. First, it was her sister-in-law less than a year ago, then her niece just a few months ago. A delicate personal situation that has led Ana María to reconsider her work on the small screen.

Now, the former partner of the bullfighter José Ortega Cano has preferred for the moment to step away from television and focus on her family.

Additionally, the fact that Gloria Camila, her ex's daughter, has joined Fiesta has been another element that has reignited past conflicts. Although they have not met on set, the recent statements of the bullfighter's daughter on television have not left the designer indifferent.

Also, the interview of her daughter Gema Aldón attacking the Ortega Cano family on ¡De Viernes! complicated the situation. Elements, which added to the family problems, have led Ana María to be forced to make this decision.

"I am not in my best time, something very big has happened in my family and it is being a family drama," the Gaditana recently confessed. "Things like these put in front of you what really matters in life and the priorities," the collaborator assured.

While there is no specific date for her return, Ana María Aldón doesn't rule out coming back when she is emotionally strong. Meanwhile, her colleagues, Emma García and Paloma Barrientos, showed all their support for the decision made by the collaborator, making it clear that the important thing is for her to recover mentally and emotionally.

"I am not well, and I don't want to keep exposing myself like this," Aldón would have confessed privately to people in her circle.

For now, Ana María says goodbye to television indefinitely, seeking refuge away from the spotlight. A pause that could mark a turning point in her personal and professional life. Although this is not the first time the Andalusian has made such a decision, this time it seems more decisive than ever.