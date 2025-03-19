Kings Harald and Sonja of Norway Confirm the Rumors and All Alarms Go Off

King Harald of Norway and his wife, Queen Sonia, are on vacation, enjoying a three-week break. The choice of destination and location has not gone unnoticed: the monarchs are in Barcelona. Concerns about the king are growing due to the memory of the incident that occurred in 2024 when Harald was in Malaysia.

The monarch suffered a serious health issue that worried the entire family. Harald was hospitalized for an infection during that vacation, which forced the Royal House to reveal his location. This time, the distance between Norway and Spain is much shorter, which generates less anxiety if something were to happen during their stay.

| Europa Press

The Memory of the Incident in Malaysia Remains

In February 2024, King Harald was admitted to a hospital in Malaysia for a severe infection. After several days hospitalized, it was decided that he should quickly return to Norway. The urgent transfer was a delicate operation, but the monarch underwent surgery that was successful, and by mid-March, he was discharged.

During that period, Queen Sonia lived through days of anguish, fearing for her husband's life. In a later interview, the Queen confessed that she was very scared, wondering if she would "return home alone." Fortunately, it all ended as a scare, and now, with the announcement of the trip to Spain, the memories of that anguish have been rekindled.

Why Spain?

The trip to Spain by the monarchs is not a surprise, given that it has been a frequent destination for them. However, the reason behind choosing this place specifically this year has caused some speculation. According to the media Se og Hør, the distance between Norway and Spain, three times shorter than that of Malaysia, offers greater security in case of an emergency.

Although the Royal House assured that everything is planned for the trip to proceed without incidents, the concern remains. Especially due to Harald's age, 88 years, and the health problems he has faced in the past. The Norwegian Royal Family and their followers hope that this trip will proceed without setbacks, but they can't forget what happened the previous year.

This trip to Spain, although seemingly simple, has resurfaced the old ghosts of the Norwegian Royal Family's past. Many wonder if this break will be as peaceful as expected or if concerns about Harald's health will once again overshadow the peace of the Norwegian monarchy.