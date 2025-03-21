Edurne, Without David De Gea and with an Important Message: 'I Think I Haven't Had...'

The singer Edurne has reappeared publicly, but this time she did not do so without the company of her husband, David de Gea, and with an important message in hand. "I think I've never had the opportunity to dedicate an award to my parents," the artist stated.

This Thursday, March 20, the latest Cadena Dial awards ceremony was held on the island of Tenerife. An event that brought together all the artists from the music scene in our country.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, GTRES

However, despite the large number of well-known faces that attended the gala, there is no doubt that the protagonists were the awardees. A list that includes Edurne.

After being announced as one of the winners of this recognition, David de Gea's wife took to the stage to collect her award. A moment she used to dedicate it to two of the most important people in her life: her parents.

| Europa Press

"To my parents, because I think I've never had the opportunity to dedicate an award to them," said a visibly emotional singer Edurne at the beginning of her heartfelt speech.

Edurne Reappears Without David de Gea at an Awards Gala

Right after revealing to whom she was going to dedicate this award, Edurne had no problem explaining the reasons behind her latest and emotional decision:

"They have gone above and beyond for me since I was very young, when I told them I wanted to dedicate myself to music, that I wanted to sing. They have sacrificed a lot to take me to singing, dancing, and music theory classes."

| Europa Press

Other artists who have shared the same fortune as Edurne are Dani Martínez, Álex Ubago, Amaral, Antonio Orozco, Pablo López, Marta Santos, Bombai, or Carlos Rivera, among many others.

All of them, like David de Gea's wife, wanted to take the opportunity to dedicate their award to their loved ones. However, one of the speeches that caught the most attention was Chenoa's.

The former contestant of the first edition of Operación Triunfo left more than one person speechless with the unexpected nod she gave to this well-known television format:

"I have so many people to thank, but well, first of all, the Dial family. Of course, it's been many years with them. This is my fourth Dial award, I came in fourth in OT... The number four follows me, but well managed, working hard, you can achieve something as beautiful as a fourth award."