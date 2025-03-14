Edmundo Arrocet Attacks Carmen Borrego Where It Hurts Most: 'Her Mother Was...'

After some time away from controversy, Edmundo Arrocet steps forward again to attack Carmen Borrego and her sister. The comedian didn't think twice about hitting where it hurts the most to José María Almoguera's mother: "Her mother was very cultured."

At the end of February, this Chilean comedian revealed to the cameras of Europa Press that he is writing a book where he will capture his love story with María Teresa Campos.

| Europa Press

Now, the program ¡De Viernes! has announced through all its broadcast channels the television return of Edmundo Arrocet. As they have confirmed, this Friday, March 14, the program will air his most personal interview.

In it, the comedian is expected to talk about his anticipated book. However, as we can see in the preview of his upcoming appearance, María Teresa Campos's ex-partner has taken it a step further.

| Telecinco

Once again, Edmundo Arrocet has shown himself most willing to answer all questions related to Carmen Borrego and the rest of her family. So much so that he has had no problem in once again taking aim at the television collaborator.

As we can see in the preview of said interview, during his chat with Edmundo Arrocet, Santi Acosta asks him a compromising question about Carmen Borrego and her sister.

"Are they worthy successors of their mother?" the host of ¡De Viernes! asks, to which the comedian responds with a resounding "no." "Her mother was very cultured," he added, thus taking aim at María Teresa's daughters.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europapress

Words that, undoubtedly, will not be well received by Carmen Borrego and the rest of this media-savvy clan. However, we will have to wait for the full broadcast of Edmundo Arrocet's interview to know their reaction.

Meanwhile, as expected, social media users have not hesitated to share their opinions with the rest of the internet users. "Bigote will be criticized from all sides... So much hypocrisy, when they are the ones who invite," assured a user on X.

Other faces that will join Edmundo Arrocet tonight are Beatriz Rico and Ivonne Reyes. The Venezuelan model comes to the set of ¡De Viernes! to talk like never before about her well-known financial problems.