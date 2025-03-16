Blow for Lourdes Ornelas After the Latest Information About Sheila Devil

Lourdes Ornelas faces another tough blow after new information about her daughter, Sheila Devil, has come to light. A few weeks ago, the program TardeAR exclusively revealed that Sheila had been arrested for substance trafficking. Since then, her situation has caused great concern for her mother, especially now that it is known that: "She limps and has gone out again."

Lourdes Ornelas, desperate, requested that the judge admit her daughter to a detox center instead of jail. However, the request was denied.

Sheila is an adult, and therefore, the judge doesn't have the authority to impose mandatory treatment on her. The news was a cold shower for Lourdes, who continues to fight for her daughter to get her life on track.

New Blow for Lourdes Ornelas After the Latest News About Sheila Devil

Now, a new report has raised alarms. Paparazzi Tino Torrubiano has provided details about Sheila's latest movements on the program TardeAR.

According to his testimony: "Sheila left the house around noon and took a Cabify to reach the center of Torrelodones. She was very alert to her phone and, after withdrawing money from an ATM, she headed to a terrace where some friends were waiting for her."

Tino Torrubiano has also observed something that worries her circle: "Sheila had a slight limp, possibly from the bump she got at her house door. But the most concerning thing is that Sheila maintained the same habits she had before the arrest."

These images have caused deep sadness in Lourdes Ornelas. Sheila's mother hoped her daughter would reconsider after her arrest, but the reality seems different. For her, it is devastating to see that her daughter continues to frequent the same places and company as in the past.

Lourdes Ornelas Is Doing Everything Possible to Help Sheila Devil

Lourdes Ornelas's circle assures that Sheila Devil's mother doesn't lose hope. Despite the pain, she continues to seek solutions to help her daughter.

But the situation is complicated. Sheila is in control of her decisions and, for now, seems far from wanting to change her lifestyle.

This new episode only increases Lourdes's concern. A mother's fight to save her daughter continues, but with each passing day, the situation seems more difficult.