Earthquake in 'Supervivientes' With the Shocking Confession Made by Borja González

Borja González, like the rest of the Supervivientes contestants, replied this week to a question from the classic parchment that, although it might seem easy, is actually not. "With whom have you created a bond you didn't expect?" was the question that the participants had to answer sincerely without considering their companions. It was then that Borja González pointed to Álvaro Muñoz Escassi, admitting he had prejudices before entering.

The sports nutritionist and personal trainer justified that his viewpoint on the rider was due to the commotion surrounding him. However, this survival experience has led to a pleasant surprise.

Borja González Acknowledges the Prejudices He Had About Two Contestants Before Entering Supervivientes

As for the other beach, the Extremaduran pointed to Pelayo. "I didn't like him much from what I saw on social media, and upon meeting him, I liked him a lot," he explained about the Asturian designer.

Both responses confirm that the Supervivientes contestant wrongly prejudged two of his adventure companions before getting to know them closely. It is clear that the shared experience of this challenge is providing, beyond a life experience, a more real understanding of other people.

Proof that Borja González's words are sincere, it is worth recalling what happened a few days ago in Honduras. The contestant participated in a challenge where he faced Álvaro Muñoz Escassi.

While one of the participants went for a buoy to place it in a box on the sand, the rival had to try to steal the mentioned object. Then, Borja, against all odds, puzzled everyone during his confrontation with Álvaro Muñoz Escassi by halting his participation in the challenge.

Instead of fighting to grab his rival's buoy, the contestant waited calmly on the shore. He even encouraged María José Suárez's ex to get out of the water and place the buoy in the box to achieve victory.

Borja González's Gesture That Confirms What He Thinks of Álvaro Muñoz Escassi

The truth is that Borja González's attitude caused doubts, as no one knew if he was waiting for Escassi to surprise him and then try to steal the object. However, what he was really doing was letting him win as a gesture of consideration.

His companion, upon understanding the gesture Borja González had with him, embraced him in gratitude. He did so even before placing the buoy in the box and risking having it taken away, something that ultimately did not happen.

Laura Madrueño, a witness to the moment, wanted to congratulate the survivors: "I love you, you are wonderful, guys. How beautiful to see you play, you've done great. How beautiful and what camaraderie, this is the best in a game as difficult as this," the presenter noted.