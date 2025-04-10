Lydia Lozano and María Patiño's Argument That Could Change Everything: 'Always the Same'

María Patiño and Lydia Lozano are about to premiere a new show, this time on Televisión Española. Both journalists will share the set with other faces from Sálvame like Belén Esteban, Chelo García-Cortés, or Kiko Matamoros. Despite the change of network, some things haven't changed as was evident in the presentation of the new space: "Always the same," Lydia hinted.

A phrase the audience got used to hearing from the Madrilenian during her time on Telecinco. Back then, the collaborator complained that María Patiño often interrupted her when she spoke. Now, with just a few days left before the premiere of La familia de la tele, both communicators have made it clear that some things remain the same as the first day.

The truth is that the former presenter of Ni que fuéramos and the collaborator of the same space have been working together for many years. More than a decade appearing live in front of the cameras every afternoon. It was in 2014 when María Patiño joined as a panelist on Sálvame, a show where Lydia Lozano had been collaborating since 2009.

Lydia Lozano Complains Again That María Patiño Doesn't Let Her Speak

Since then, they have grown together professionally at Mediaset and later reunited on Canal Quickie. Now it's La 1 of Televisión Española where they will try their luck again, and it will be the audience who decides whether they continue with this promising project.

Last Tuesday, the public network presented the magazine that will occupy the afternoon slot. A space where almost everything is a mystery. Even so, it's clear that María Patiño will be co-host alongside Inés Hernand and Aitor Albizua.

| Canal Quickie

Lozano, meanwhile, keeps her eternal role as a collaborator where she will surely shed a tear or two. It's common for the panelist to break down crying live. In fact, those who have worked with her often label her as a "crybaby."

María Patiño and Lydia Lozano Have Been Sharing Sets for Over a Decade

Another recurring circumstance that Lozano always complains about is being interrupted when she presents her arguments. Thus, during the presentation of La familia de la tele, Lydia couldn't help but complain that once again she wasn't allowed to speak.

| Canal Quickie

Visibly nervous, Lozano insisted last Tuesday that she couldn't reveal anything, that she wasn't authorized to give any hints about the new show. Patiño, meanwhile, confessed that the day before she had to go to the dentist: "they had to inject Urbason so I could be here."

An anecdote that seems to foreshadow the naturalness that will be present in the atmosphere of La familia de la tele. Only a few days remain to see how long it will take for Lydia to get emotional or for María Patiño to cut off the collaborator.