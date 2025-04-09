Great Joy for Jonathan Andic, Isak Andic's Son: An Unexpected News

After months marked by pain, a news story full of symbolism and emotion has brought a spark of joy back to the Andic family. The sudden and tragic death of Mango's founder has left a family orphaned. A family that still hasn't fully recovered from the loss of a man successful in both his professional and personal life.

But now, children of the businessman like Jonathan Andik are celebrating. All of this is thanks to the fact that the Nirvana Formentera, Isak Andic's sailboat, is ready to return to Spain after a complex repair in New Zealand. This vessel, considered the largest private sailboat flying the Spanish flag, will now become an emotional refuge and a floating tribute to the businessman.

Isak Andic was sailing around the world when the Nirvana suffered a breakdown while navigating idyllic places like Bora Bora and Tahiti. Forced to interrupt his journey, he left the sailboat in the hands of experts in Auckland, at the Waitemata harbor. There, it has been carefully repaired at one of the best shipyards in the world.

| Europa Press, Mango, en.e-noticies.cat

The Best Balm for Jonathan Andic and His Siblings

The return of the Nirvana Formentera is not just a logistical event but a balm for Jonathan Andic and his siblings. The vessel, 174 ft. (53 meters) long and 36 ft. (11 meters) wide, symbolizes Isak Andic's nautical passion, who rejected a new larger sailboat on several occasions. All of this despite having explored shipyards in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Barcelona.

His dream of building a Nirvana II, 328 ft. (100 meters) long, was cut short by his premature passing. Now, with the vessel ready again, Andic's children plan to honor his memory by sailing this summer in the Mediterranean. The Balearic Islands will be the main destination, with possible getaways to the Greek islands, another of the businessman's favorite places.

| Instagram, @paulanata

Much More Than a Sailboat

Besides its emotional value, the Nirvana Formentera has been a symbol of fiscal commitment. Registered in Spain since its purchase in 2008 for 30 million euros, Andic always proudly defended that his sailboat contributed to the Spanish treasury. In contrast to the common practice of registering these vessels under flags of convenience.

Over the years, the Nirvana was the setting for private meetings, parties with his children's friends, and illustrious visits. An example was Jaime de Marichalar, the ex-husband of Infanta Elena. Today, its return represents much more than a nautical journey: it is a symbol of continuity, legacy, and tribute.