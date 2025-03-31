Demand Pelayo Díaz's Expulsion From 'Supervivientes' for a Shocking Reason

Pelayo Díaz has established himself as the supervillain of the latest edition of Supervivientes. The stylist began his journey by confronting Terelu and ended up turning the rest of his team against him. Now, the audience is demanding his expulsion for an outrageous reason: not sharing his reward with the rest of his teammates.

The latest installment of Supervivientes was marked by the tension caused after a reward challenge. Pelayo's lack of solidarity provoked a reaction from his teammates, who labeled his attitude as "shameful." Followers of the show also spoke out, calling for his nomination and immediate expulsion.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Mediaset

Followers of Supervivientes Demand Pelayo Díaz's Expulsion

As the days go by, the tension among the contestants of Supervivientes is increasing. Hunger is becoming difficult to digest, and this is a source of conflicts and arguments. Just ask Pelayo Díaz, who managed to turn his entire team against him after a reward challenge.

Damián, Borja, and he were the finalists who secured a spot to compete in a reward challenge. Finally, the karateka achieved victory and with it a giant pizza that he decided to share with the other two finalists. Meanwhile, the stylist had the opportunity to share his portion with the rest of his teammates, but he declined that idea.

Instead, he ate his large portion under the watchful eyes of the rest. This is the reason that has led the audience of Supervivientes to demand his expulsion. "How quickly the real Pelayo came out," commented one user, "Pure selfishness," noted another, "As soon as he's nominated, out he goes," pointed out another follower.

In Honduras, Montoya and Carmen Alcayde were the first to express their outrage at Pelayo's attitude. Words of reproach and accusations of selfishness resonated on the island, and the team spirit of the three contestants was questioned. The situation became even more tense when some, like Carmen, described the attitude as "shameful" and a display of extreme selfishness.

Pelayo Díaz Justifies His Attitude in Supervivientes

Pelayo's silence, along with Damián and Borja's, further fueled the anger of their Supervivientes teammates. The stylist listened to the criticism while continuing to enjoy his portion of pizza as if it didn't concern him.

Finally, the three finalists defended their stance, explaining that they were not obligated to share the reward. However, their explanations did not convince the majority, who believed that, for the good of the group, the pizza should have been shared equitably.

Despite the explanations given by the three Supervivientes contestants, the criticism continued. The attitude of the three was seen as a lack of empathy toward those who had supported them throughout the game. Some felt betrayed, and the division of opinions among the inhabitants of Playa Furia became evident.

Social media were also flooded with comments about the controversy. Many users harshly criticized the decision of the three contestants and questioned their behavior and lack of sportsmanship.

This week it will be revealed whether Pelayo's decision not to share his pizza ends up costing him. A great division has been caused in the group that could well make the stylist lose the support of some of his teammates.

For now, Pelayo Díaz has avoided nomination, but the followers of Supervivientes are not willing to forget what happened. There are already those who are eager for him to be nominated so they can expel him from the competition and, with it, make him pay for his lack of solidarity.