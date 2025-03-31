Urgent Statement from Anabel Pantoja About David Rodríguez: 'This Is What It's About'

Anabel Pantoja has returned to her Instagram profile to issue a new and important statement. In it, the content creator has revealed the current state of her relationship with David Rodríguez: "This is what it's about, living and adding."

In recent months, this couple has become the center of attention. Following the admission of their daughter and the subsequent investigation that has been initiated against them, a tough event that, it seems, has managed to take a toll on their relationship.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

On several occasions, there has been talk about the supposed crisis between Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez. However, it wasn't until last March 26 that all the alarms around them went off.

According to what was confirmed that day on Vamos a ver, the influencer and her boyfriend had a heated argument at the Las Palmas airport in front of everyone present. A disagreement that occurred just before returning to the Peninsula.

As they recounted, the tension between Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez was such that they spent several hours without speaking to each other and, during the flight, they chose to sit apart.

| Europa Press

Once they landed, the physiotherapist traveled to Córdoba to fulfill his professional commitments, while his partner stayed in Seville with her mother and her daughter Alma.

Moreover, as if that weren't enough, there has also been talk of the distancing that has occurred between Merchi and her son-in-law. Now, amid all this commotion, Anabel Pantoja has returned to her Instagram profile with a new statement about David Rodríguez.

Anabel Pantoja Issues Urgent Statement on Social Media About David Rodríguez: "Seville + Córdoba = My Medicine"

This Sunday, March 30, Anabel Pantoja shared with her more than 2,000,000 Instagram followers a very special post. A post with which she has denied all the rumors of a crisis with David Rodríguez.

Through a carousel of images, the influencer has shown the plans she has made in recent days, including enjoying some typical dishes of Andalusian cuisine.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

However, what has caught the most attention is a tender snapshot featuring Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez. In it, we can see the couple sharing a heartfelt hug, while their noses touch, thus reflecting the complicity that exists between them.

"Those who put up with me, those who lift me up, those who scold me, those who wrap me up, those who support me, those who are always there, for better and for worse, but to add moments, because that's what this is about: living and adding."

Additionally, to make it clear that her relationship with David Rodríguez is stronger and more solid than ever, Anabel Pantoja has completed the post with a revealing phrase. "Seville + Córdoba = My Medicine," the influencer concluded.