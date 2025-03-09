Definitive Turn in Cayetano Rivera and María Cerqueira's Relationship: 'I Don't See Myself...'

The relationship between Cayetano Rivera and María Cerqueira has taken a definitive turn that has left everyone speechless. While the bullfighter announces his retirement this year, the Portuguese presenter has surprised with a statement suggesting that her time on television might be coming to an end.

"I don't see myself doing this much longer," María confessed, hinting at a possible retirement from television in the near future. This statement is especially relevant as it coincides with Cayetano's farewell to the bullrings. This has led many to wonder if both are preparing the ground to consolidate their relationship away from the spotlight.

| Europa Press

Unexpected Turn in the Relationship of Cayetano Rivera and María Cerqueira

Recently, Portuguese television TVI celebrated its 32nd anniversary, an event where the channel's main figures gathered to commemorate the milestone. It was in this setting that María Cerqueira gave an interview to Cláudio Ramos, the morning presenter. What began as a conversation about her television career took an unexpected turn when Ramos questioned her about her future on the small screen.

Without dodging the question, María reflected aloud on her career and what will come next. "I don't see myself doing this much longer, life is cycles and this one will come to an end. The great presenters from 10 years ago are already retiring or retired, so I won't be around much longer," she confessed.

| Instagram, @maria_cerqueira_gomes

With almost 20 years of career in television, the presenter has experienced significant changes since her debut in 2006 on Porto Canal. Starting in 2019, her signing with TVI marked a turning point in her career, although not without challenges and difficult moments.

First, she went through a difficult period where her morning stint did not meet expectations. Then, María found stability on weekends with programs like Viva a Vida and Em Família. However, now that her career is at its peak, her possible retirement has surprised everyone.

Cayetano Rivera's Retirement Coincides with María Cerqueira's News

While María Cerqueira hints at a change in her career, Cayetano Rivera is also in a stage of transformation. The bullfighter has announced that this year will be the last he steps into the bullring, marking the end of a career filled with successes and challenges.

His decision to step away from the bullfighting world has fueled rumors. Now there is the possibility that both can build a relationship without the obstacles of distance and the demands of their respective professions.

| Europa Press

The program V+FAMA, broadcast on the same channel where María works, analyzed the situation and experts agreed that it is no coincidence. "It has everything to do with it. Cayetano is retiring. María won't do it immediately, but she's already thinking about the exit," commented Pedro Caldeira.

A Love That Defies Distance

Since they made their relationship official, Cayetano and María have had to deal with the distance. With a residence in Portugal and another in Spain, the meetings have been constant but limited. They have organized to see each other at least every two weeks, balancing their work and family commitments.

However, maintaining a relationship this way in the long term is not easy, and everything points to both wanting to change this dynamic. The fact that María is considering stepping away from television reinforces the idea that her priority is her personal life. The presenter has reached a privileged position in Portuguese television, but she seems willing to step aside at the right time.

The paths of María Cerqueira and Cayetano Rivera seem to be heading toward the same destination: a shared life, away from the hustle and bustle of their professions. While the bullfighter says goodbye to the bullrings, the presenter begins to seriously consider her future outside of television. Could this be the beginning of a new chapter together?