This Is the Decision Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez Have Made After Returning Home

Anabel Pantoja has tried to regain normalcy in her life. Despite this, the judicial investigation in which she is involved with her partner, David Rodríguez, hasn't concluded yet. However, the latest information suggests that the case could be dismissed in less than a month, which is a reason for joy for the couple.

After a few weeks of uncertainty, Anabel has returned to the Canary Islands. It is there where she has decided to establish her residence in recent times. However, this return is not definitive.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

According to her close friend Belén Esteban, the influencer and her partner have immediate plans away from the archipelago. It has been confirmed that Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez plan to return to Seville soon.

Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez Return to the Canary Islands

The reunion between Belén and Anabel was very special and took place just a few days ago when Anabel Pantoja returned to Madrid. The reason for her trip was to collect the belongings from the apartment she had rented in the capital. With this, she was closing an important chapter in her life.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

Last Monday, on the show Ni que fuéramos, they talked about the latest news regarding the collaborator. Anabel shared images of her return to the Canary Islands, which caused a lot of interest. "She has to go to the Canary Islands and check on the house," they explained on the show.

Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez Will Live in Seville When Their Investigation Ends

But Belén Esteban went further and revealed details about her friend's future plans. "They have decided that, since her mother is in Seville and David works in Córdoba, they want to be with their people," she explained live. That is, although their base is in the Canary Islands, the couple is clear that they want to spend more time on the Peninsula.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

Anabel's idea is to be able to enjoy her family more frequently. "Their headquarters is the Canary Islands, their life is there, but now she wants to be with her family," Belén emphasized. These visits will be constant, especially when the judicial process they are involved in concludes.

This way, Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez have made a key decision. Although they have returned to the Canary Islands, they have chosen to establish their residence in Seville once the investigation ends. An important change in their lives that will allow them to be closer to their loved ones and regain the tranquility lost in recent months.